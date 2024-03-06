Natural Products Expo West Brings Natural and Organic Industry Together to Learn, Network and Discover

The can't miss gathering of natural and organic brands and retailers returns to Anaheim with the largest trade show floor dedicated to new CPG innovation in food & beverage, supplements, pets, beauty and more, a wide array of networking events for every community within natural and organic, and dedicated programming focused on everything from climate action to actionable trend insights.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Natural Products Expo West , the leading trade show in the natural, organic and conscious products industry, runs March 12-16, 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center and will feature innovative CPG brands, insightful education, and engaging events-all curated to help CPG brands grow, buyers find their next best-selling product, and the industry move forward on key initiatives such as climate action and regenerative supply.

With more than 3,000 exhibitors, over 800 of them being new to show, Expo West is a hotbed of product innovation, featuring a wide range of new natural, organic and multicultural brands. Notable brands in attendance include NEXTY Award finalists Patagonia Provisions, A Dozen Cousins, Prime Roots, ECOS and Oatly, representing some of the most progressive products in the natural products industry. New to the show floor is the Mindful Beverage Pavilion, which showcases adult nonalcoholic and functional beverages with wellness benefits.

"The last 18 months have been challenging for CPG and retail, and this year's Expo West is designed to celebrate and elevate natural and organic while bringing people together in meaningful ways that will help everyone and the industry as a whole be more successful and have more positive impact," says Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader at Informa Markets' New Hope Network.

To facilitate more of the best retailer-brand connections, this year's Expo West features buyer-only show floor time and events hosted by sought-after retailers such as Sprouts, Albertson's, Target, Kroger, Walmart, 7-Eleven, and more.

Connections will also flourish at the many networking events taking place throughout the week, including Naturally Network's Expo West Kick-Off Party, Gender Equity in Nutraceuticals Networking Event hosted in partnership with Women in Nutraceuticals, LGBTQ+ Allies Networking Reception in partnership with Naturally Proud Network, Project Potluck Networking Luncheon, Vitamin Angels 30th Anniversary Celebration, and many others.

Expo West, set to host a robust lineup of events and education to support the natural and organic products ecosystem, has an increased focus on sustainable initiatives and climate action across this year's agenda. The show opens with Climate Day, a full-day summit hosted in partnership with Climate Collaborative that features sessions discussing key action areas for the natural products industry to guide businesses at every step of their climate journey. Programming will range from organic and regenerative agriculture, to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and climate action, with speakers from top companies including Whole Foods Market, Organic Valley, General Mills and more. Closing the first day of Expo West will be the annual Pitch Slam, elevating innovative emerging brands, featuring questions with a judging panel and interviews with past winners.

The second day of expo draws a lens into data with a keynote panel on the state of natural and organic, featuring Gabe Brown, renowned pioneer of the regenerative agriculture movement, rated within the top 25 most influential agricultural leaders in the United States. The panel will offer consumer insights on engaging Gen Z shoppers and provide perspective for how to be a successful brand in the evolving consumer culture and economy of 2024. Topics covered in subsequent sessions include sustainability in processing and manufacturing, supplements, marketing strategies for women's health, among many others. Co-located with Expo West, the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace hosts a farmers' market style event, an intimate and targeted way for brands to showcase certified organic products.

Celebrating the most needle-moving organic brands is An Organic Night Out: Honoring the Year's Best in Organic on Wednesday, March 13, sponsored by The Organic Center and Organic Voices/Only Organic. With organic pioneer Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield Farm, and actress and co-founder of the organic children's nutrition company Once Upon a Farm Jennifer Garner set to emcee the gala, the night will feature an inspiring science fair providing an opportunity to mingle with other organic stakeholders; explorations of cutting-edge research and industry gains in the organic movement; a grand awards ceremony, where Hirshberg and Garner welcome brands making a difference to the stage and a post-ceremony party with live music. Learn more and register here .

In addition to reflecting a sustainable culture, Natural Products Expo celebrates the diverse community that composes the industry. Famous Chef Sean Sherman, author of the James Beard Award-winning cookbook "The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen," will deliver the Thursday morning keynote on the revitalization and evolution of Indigenous foods systems throughout North America and making Indigenous foods more accessible to as many communities as possible. Concluding day three is the NEXTY Awards ceremony, celebrating the future of CPG and recognizing the most impactful and inspiring products in the natural products industry.

The fourth and final day of Expo West opens with bestselling author and podcast host Jay Shetty on navigating today's fast-paced digital world and living purposefully. In partnership with (included), Naturally Network's M/O (Minority-Owned) Fellowship, One Step Closer (OSC) and Project Potluck, New Hope Network will be hosting its Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (J.E.D.I.) Community Happy Hour on Friday, recognizing and growing the diverse natural products industry.

More events at Expo West include daily morning yoga, a community breakfast, and live music in the Grand Plaza in the evenings following the closing of the trade show floor. Musical guests Celisse, The Dip and Grace Potter will perform on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Visit Natural Products Expo on LinkedIn to join in on ongoing conversations. For more information or to register to attend Natural Products Expo West 2024, visit expowest.com .

New Hope Network is launching Newtopia Now, the newest event for natural and organic products taking place August 25-28, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center. To learn more, visit solutions.newhope.com/newtopia-now .

