iSEE Store Innovations Releases 'The State of Beer Caves' Report

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Leading retail merchandising display company iSEE Store Innovations has released a detailed report documenting the challenges and opportunities of beer caves in the convenience channel. The free "State of Beer Caves" report was authored by iSEE's marketing director and long-time convenience industry journalist Melissa Vonder Haar. It contains over 20 pages worth of data and insights from major convenience retailers, analysts and alcohol sector experts.



iSEE State of Beer Caves Report

"Beer caves present a huge opportunity for both retailers and their supplier partners," said iSEE's founding partner and CEO Joe Vonder Haar. "But data, information, best practices on caves? That's hard to come by."

One key source of data leveraged in the report comes from a beer cave study completed by the Bump Williams Consulting (BWC) Company. Williams, a leading alcohol and beverage consultant and CEO of BWC, estimated roughly 20% of convenience stores in the United States have beer caves.

"I wish more convenience stores had the beer caves," said Williams, noting that caves drive traffic and profits at impressive rates. "And I think consumers wish that more of their convenience stores had those beer caves, too."

Topics examined in the report include:

The financial costs and benefits of beer caves

First-hand retail accounts

Challenges to beer cave success

What's next for beer caves

"It started as an internal investigation into caves," Joe Vonder Haar said of the report. "But we realized this information could provide real value to our retail and supplier partners. It's a first for us: this isn't about iSEE's products or solutions, it's about sharing knowledge. Hopefully, this is the first step in leveraging a great opportunity for our industry."

The "State of Beer Caves" report can be downloaded for free at iseeinnovation.com/beercaves.

About iSEE Store Innovations LLC

iSEE Store Innovations is a global design and manufacturing team that loves to solve retail merchandising space challenges. The company was founded in 2010 and started with the premise that innovating solutions for the challenging convenience channel ultimately delivers the best solutions for all channels. www.iseeinnovation.com

