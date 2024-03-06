KoolSpan to Showcase Secure Instant Communication Solutions and Debut New Partner Hub at Channel Partners Conference & Expo

KoolSpan, a trusted provider of secure mobile instant communication solutions, will showcase its offerings and debut the new KoolSpan Partner Hub at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, March 11-14, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Partner Hub empowers partners to integrate KoolSpan's features, expand their customer base, and increase sales revenue.

"We are thrilled to be participating in Channel Partners 2024, a premier event for connecting with industry leaders and potential partners," says Alessandro Ossoli, Chief Operating Officer at KoolSpan. "This year is particularly exciting as we debut the all-new KoolSpan Partner Hub, a one-stop portal designed to empower our partners and unlock a world of new revenue opportunities in the growing mobile communications security market."

"Our new KoolSpan Partner Hub offers a wealth of resources, including seamless integration tools, comprehensive sales and marketing support, and access to KoolSpan's best-in-class security features," Ossoli continues. "Potential partners can visit us at Booth #1966 to learn how they can strengthen and/or expand current product offerings, grow their customer base, and increase revenue through a successful partnership with KoolSpan."

What to expect:

Booth presence: KoolSpan will exhibit at Booth #1966, showcasing TrustCall, the company's flagship secure instant communications platform for enterprise and Government entities.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is a leading provider of secure enterprise instant communications solutions that enable businesses and organizations to communicate securely and privately on mobile devices. The company's solutions are built to meet the strictest data security and compliance standards and are trusted by some of the world's largest organizations. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, KoolSpan has offices in Europe and Asia and owns 42 patents issued in the U.S. and globally. For more information about KoolSpan, visit koolspan.com.

About Channel Partners Conference & Expo

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest channel event, gathering information and communications technology (ICT) professionals for four days of networking, education, and business development with 400+ technology suppliers and distributors. Renowned for connecting industry leaders, solution providers, and technology advisors, the conference offers a unique platform to build relationships, discover innovative solutions, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving ICT landscape. For more information about Channel Partners Conference & Expo, visit channelpartnersconference.com.

