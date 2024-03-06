CareSimple Inc.: Ferrell Hospital and CareSimple Partner to Deliver Virtual Care to High-Need Patients in Southern Illinois

The program tackles chronic disease management in rural areas, leveraging CareSimple's RPM solution and seamlessly integrating with Ferrell's Epic EHR system for efficient care delivery.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Ferrell Hospital and CareSimple are teaming up to bring innovative virtual care to high-need patients in Southern Illinois. This initiative tackles the challenge of chronic disease management in rural areas, where residents often face limited access to healthcare and experience high rates of emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

CareSimple Ferrell Hospital Partnership

Remote patient monitoring for chronic conditions management

Ferrell Hospital will leverage CareSimple's RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) solution. This technology provides patients with connected monitoring devices for use at home, while CareSimple's care management platform allows clinical staff to track patient progress and adjust care plans remotely. Initially, the program will focus on heart failure patients, aiming to improve post-discharge management and reduce hospital readmissions.

"We are so excited to be partnering with CareSimple to bring this new virtual care capability to our most at-risk patients to better manage their chronic condition and reduce their need for ER visits and hospitalization," said Jessica Carter, Ferrell Hospital's Director of Nursing. "The simplicity of the cellular-connected device usage for these patients gives us the exact fit we needed to ensure program adoption and engagement among our patients and clinical staff users."

The Delta Regional Authority, dedicated to development in the Mississippi Delta Region, provided a grant that facilitated this program's launch.

"We're thrilled to see such collaborations bringing advanced care models to those who need them most," remarks Michael Nadeau, CEO and Founder of CareSimple. "The combined efforts of Ferrell Hospital, the Delta Regional Authority, and CareSimple make this a truly remarkable achievement."

Ferrell Hospital's RPM program boasts a seamless integration with their existing Epic EHR system and is scheduled to go live on April 1st.

About Ferrell Hospital

Ferrell Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Eldorado, Illinois, is dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for the people and communities of Southeastern Illinois. Services include Emergency Care, Laboratory, Imaging, Rehabilitation, Breast Services, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Podiatry, Urology, Wound Care, Respiratory, Ear, Nose & Throat, and more. Ferrell has over 40 doctors and advanced practice providers who make up five primary care clinics and specialty services. Ferrell is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

About CareSimple

CareSimple is a leading digital health solutions provider enabling advanced virtual care models including, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Hospital in The Home (HTH), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM). The CareSimple platform offers a unifying enterprise solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing health systems, physician groups, and payers with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics, and professional services required to succeed with virtual care programs leveraging remote monitoring and coaching. For more information about CareSimple, please visit https://caresimple.com/.

Contact Information

Martin Leclerc

Vice President Of Sales & Business Development

mleclerc@caresimple.com

SOURCE: CareSimple

View the original press release on newswire.com.