Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that the final overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled NORA study evaluating ZEJULA® (niraparib) in Chinese patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (PSROC) will be shared in oral presentations at the 2024 Congress of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO), March 7-10, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain, and the 2024 Society for Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, taking place March 16-18, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

"Previous progression-free survival and interim OS data from the NORA study demonstrated the benefit of niraparib maintenance therapy with an individualized starting dose among Chinese patients with PSROC," said Dr. Rafael Amado, President, Head of Global Oncology Research and Development, Zai Lab. "We look forward to sharing the final OS findings from this study at both the 2024 ESGO and SGO conferences. Based on these results, ZEJULA remains the only PARP inhibitor approved as maintenance monotherapy for ovarian cancer patients in both first-line and recurrent settings regardless of biomarker status."

In the NORA study, 265 patients with PSROC were randomized (2:1) to receive niraparib or placebo. The final OS analysis was conducted after 50% of OS events occurred in the intent-to-treat population. The ESGO presentation will feature data analyses showing that niraparib maintenance therapy with an individualised starting dose (ISD) based on patient weight and platelet count demonstrated a favorable OS trend versus placebo in this disease setting, regardless of BRCA-gene mutation status. No new safety signals were identified during the long-term follow up period subsequent to the primary analysis.

Details regarding the oral presentation at the 2024 ESGO Congress are as follows:

Title: Niraparib maintenance therapy using an individualised starting dose in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (NORA): Final overall survival analysis of a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial

Presenter: Xiaohua Wu, M.D., PhD., Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China

Date/Time: Saturday, March 9, 2024, 4:13 p.m. 4:19 p.m. CET/Spain

Location: Session Hall III (112)

Details regarding the late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 SGO Annual Meeting are as follows:

Title: Niraparib maintenance therapy using an individualized starting dose in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (NORA): Final overall survival analysis of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial

Presenter: Xiaohua Wu, M.D., PhD., Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China

Date/Time: Monday, March 18, 2024, 3:24 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall F

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynecologic cancers in China with more than 55,000 newly diagnosed cases and 37,000 deaths each year. While platinum-based chemotherapy is effective at inducing an initial response in ovarian cancer, the disease will recur in the majority of women. New agents that prolong the duration of response following platinum-based treatment and delay the inevitable relapse of ovarian cancer will benefit patients with ovarian cancer in China.

About ZEJULA (niraparib)

ZEJULA (niraparib) is an oral, once-daily small-molecule poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) 1/2 inhibitor. A PARP inhibitor blocks the ability of cancer cells to repair themselves after they have been damaged by radiation and certain chemotherapies. This inhibition of DNA damage repair can result in the inability of cancer cells to replicate themselves and in programmed cell death. Tumors that are deficient in key DNA damage repair pathways, such as BRCA1 mutant tumors, are particularly sensitive to ZEJULA. As maintenance therapy, ZEJULA is for women who have had prior chemotherapy treatment but are at high risk of cancer recurrence. ZEJULA is intended to avoid or slow a recurrence of the cancer if it is in remission after prior treatment. In the maintenance setting, ZEJULA does not require the addition of radiation or chemotherapies to kill tumor cells.

As a first-line monotherapy maintenance treatment of patients with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer (collectively, ovarian cancer) following a response to platinum-based chemotherapy, ZEJULA was approved by the NMPA in September 2020 and included in the NRDL in December 2021.

As a maintenance treatment of patients with platinum sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer, ZEJULA was approved by the NMPA in December 2019 and included in the NRDL in December 2020.

Zai Lab has an exclusive license from GSK to develop and commercialize ZEJULA in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

