Endo International plc: ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2023.
FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Total Revenues, Net
$ 497,734
$ 555,812
(10) %
$ 2,011,518
$ 2,318,875
(13) %
Reported Loss from Continuing Operations
$ (2,441,038)
$ (245,163)
NM
$ (2,447,786)
$ (2,909,618)
(16) %
Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares
235,220
235,205
- %
235,219
234,840
- %
Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations (1)
$ (10.38)
$ (1.04)
NM
$ (10.41)
$ (12.39)
(16) %
Reported Net Loss
$ (2,441,483)
$ (243,535)
NM
$ (2,449,807)
$ (2,923,105)
(16) %
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)(3)
$ 151,060
$ 189,529
(20) %
$ 706,534
$ 463,858
52 %
Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2)
235,220
236,500
(1) %
235,441
236,404
- %
Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)(3)
$ 0.64
$ 0.80
(20) %
$ 3.00
$ 1.96
53 %
Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3)
$ 166,341
$ 210,102
(21) %
$ 761,838
$ 892,050
(15) %
__________
(1)
Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.
(2)
The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(3)
Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. Refer to note (13) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Total revenues were $498 million in fourth-quarter 2023, a decrease of 10% compared to $556 million in fourth-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments, partially offset by increased revenues from the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.
Reported loss from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2023 was $2,441 million compared to reported loss from continuing operations of $245 million in fourth-quarter 2022. This change was driven by adjustments to our estimated allowed claims, including with respect to certain litigation matters and debt obligations. The allowed claims will be reduced to reflect actual payments upon Chapter 11 emergence, which is expected to occur in second-quarter 2024.
Adjusted income from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2023 was $151 million compared to $190 million in fourth-quarter 2022. This change was primarily driven by decreased revenues.
BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Fourth-quarter 2023 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $246 million compared to $224 million during fourth-quarter 2022.
Specialty Products revenues increased 16% to $188 million in fourth-quarter 2023 compared to $162 million in fourth-quarter 2022. This change was primarily due to an increase in XIAFLEX® revenues, partially offset by a decrease in SUPPRELIN® LA revenues mainly driven by lower volumes. Fourth-quarter 2023 XIAFLEX® revenues were $148 million, a 29% increase compared to fourth-quarter 2022 driven by increased net selling price and increased volumes. The increase in net selling price was primarily attributable to reversing approximately $14 million of reserves recorded during the first three quarters of 2023 following application of the final Inflation Reduction Act vial-wastage rebate determination.
STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT
Fourth-quarter 2023 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $96 million, a decrease of 11% compared to $108 million during fourth-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN®.
GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Fourth-quarter 2023 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $139 million, a decrease of 32% compared to $205 million during fourth-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on varenicline tablets, the generic version of Chantix®, and lubiprostone capsules, the authorized generic of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza®, partially offset by revenue from dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules, the generic version of Dexilant®, which launched during fourth-quarter 2022.
INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Fourth-quarter 2023 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $17 million, a decrease of 14% compared to $20 million during fourth-quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on several products.
2024 FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS
Endo is providing financial guidance for the full-year ending December 31, 2024, which contemplates key uncertainties, including competitive assumptions related to VASOSTRICT® ready-to-use, ADRENALIN ® and generic Dexilant ® products. All financial expectations provided by Endo are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."
Full-Year 2024
($ in millions)
Total Revenues, Net
$1,685 - $1,770
EBITDA
$615 - $645
Assumptions:
Segment Revenues:
Branded Pharmaceuticals
$860 - $905
Sterile Injectables
$370 - $390
Generic Pharmaceuticals
$395 - $415
International Pharmaceuticals
$60
Gross Margin as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net
~67%
Operating Expenses
$585 - $605
CASH, CASH FLOW AND OTHER UPDATES
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $778 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Fourth-quarter 2023 net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $115 million compared to approximately $110 million net cash provided by operating activities during fourth-quarter 2022.
Amitiza® is a registered trademark of a Mallinckrodt company.
Dexilant® is a registered trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical U.S.A., Inc.
Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Percent
Year Ended December 31,
Percent
2023
2022
2023
2022
Branded Pharmaceuticals:
Specialty Products:
XIAFLEX®
$ 147,760
$ 114,304
29 %
$ 475,014
$ 438,680
8 %
SUPPRELIN® LA
23,459
28,159
(17) %
96,849
113,011
(14) %
Other Specialty (1)
16,515
19,986
(17) %
73,797
70,009
5 %
Total Specialty Products
$ 187,734
$ 162,449
16 %
$ 645,660
$ 621,700
4 %
Established Products:
PERCOCET®
$ 27,584
$ 26,460
4 %
$ 106,375
$ 103,943
2 %
TESTOPEL®
10,265
10,396
(1) %
42,464
38,727
10 %
Other Established (2)
20,186
24,523
(18) %
64,588
86,772
(26) %
Total Established Products
$ 58,035
$ 61,379
(5) %
$ 213,427
$ 229,442
(7) %
Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)
$ 245,769
$ 223,828
10 %
$ 859,087
$ 851,142
1 %
Sterile Injectables:
ADRENALIN®
$ 24,329
$ 28,790
(15) %
$ 99,910
$ 114,304
(13) %
VASOSTRICT®
21,983
28,479
(23) %
93,180
253,696
(63) %
Other Sterile Injectables (4)
49,587
50,472
(2) %
236,473
221,633
7 %
Total Sterile Injectables (3)
$ 95,899
$ 107,741
(11) %
$ 429,563
$ 589,633
(27) %
Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5)
$ 139,211
$ 204,701
(32) %
$ 650,352
$ 795,457
(18) %
Total International Pharmaceuticals (6)
$ 16,855
$ 19,542
(14) %
$ 72,516
$ 82,643
(12) %
Total revenues, net
$ 497,734
$ 555,812
(10) %
$ 2,011,518
$ 2,318,875
(13) %
__________
(1)
Products included within Other Specialty include AVEED®, NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and QWO®.
(2)
Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®.
(3)
Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the year ended December 31, 2023 and/or any product having revenues in excess of and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2023 or 2022.
(4)
No individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented.
(5)
The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. Varenicline tablets (Endo's generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up less than 5% and 16% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 8% and 13% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. Dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules (Endo's generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.'s Dexilant®), which launched in November 2022, made up 6% for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023 of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented.
(6)
The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through Endo's operating company Paladin Labs Inc.
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
TOTAL REVENUES, NET
$ 497,734
$ 555,812
$ 2,011,518
$ 2,318,875
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenues
249,535
294,266
946,415
1,092,499
Selling, general and administrative
140,433
176,957
567,727
777,169
Research and development
28,140
30,230
115,462
128,033
Acquired in-process research and development
-
-
-
68,700
Litigation-related and other contingencies, net
1,556,773
33,984
1,611,090
478,722
Asset impairment charges
357
191,530
503
2,142,746
Acquisition-related and integration items, net
148
1,359
1,972
408
Interest (income) expense, net
(239)
290
-
349,776
Reorganization items, net
942,382
78,766
1,169,961
202,978
Other income, net
(7,525)
(11,907)
(9,688)
(34,054)
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX
$ (2,412,270)
$ (239,663)
$ (2,391,924)
$ (2,888,102)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
28,768
5,500
55,862
21,516
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ (2,441,038)
$ (245,163)
$ (2,447,786)
$ (2,909,618)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
(445)
1,628
(2,021)
(13,487)
NET LOSS
$ (2,441,483)
$ (243,535)
$ (2,449,807)
$ (2,923,105)
NET LOSS PER SHARE-BASIC:
Continuing operations
$ (10.38)
$ (1.04)
$ (10.41)
$ (12.39)
Discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01)
(0.06)
Basic
$ (10.38)
$ (1.04)
$ (10.42)
$ (12.45)
NET LOSS PER SHARE-DILUTED:
Continuing operations
$ (10.38)
$ (1.04)
$ (10.41)
$ (12.39)
Discontinued operations
-
-
(0.01)
(0.06)
Diluted
$ (10.38)
$ (1.04)
$ (10.42)
$ (12.45)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:
Basic
235,220
235,205
235,219
234,840
Diluted
235,220
235,205
235,219
234,840
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands):
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 777,919
$ 1,018,883
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
167,702
145,358
Accounts receivable
386,919
493,988
Inventories, net
246,017
274,499
Other current assets
89,944
144,040
Total current assets
$ 1,668,501
$ 2,076,768
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,468,793
3,681,169
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 5,137,294
$ 5,757,937
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals
$ 537,736
$ 687,183
Other current liabilities
1,058
2,444
Total current liabilities
$ 538,794
$ 689,627
OTHER LIABILITIES
100,192
61,700
LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE
11,095,868
9,168,782
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(6,597,560)
(4,162,172)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$ 5,137,294
$ 5,757,937
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (2,449,807)
$ (2,923,105)
Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
306,448
391,629
Asset impairment charges
503
2,142,746
Non-cash reorganization items, net
905,868
89,197
Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds
1,672,086
568,726
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 435,098
$ 269,193
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest
$ (94,325)
$ (99,722)
Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
-
(90,320)
Proceeds from sale of business and other assets
5,134
41,400
Other
39,397
15,495
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (49,794)
$ (133,147)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a)
$ (599,492)
$ (509,513)
Other
(5,136)
(4,360)
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (604,628)
$ (513,873)
Effect of foreign exchange rate
704
(4,242)
NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS
$ (218,620)
$ (382,069)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
1,249,241
1,631,310
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$ 1,030,621
$ 1,249,241
__________
(a)
Beginning during the third quarter of 2022, Endo became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings, which are currently being accounted for as a reduction of the carrying amount of the related debt instruments and presented as financing cash outflows. Some or all of the adequate protection payments may later be recharacterized as interest expense and/or as operating cash outflows depending upon certain developments in the Chapter 11 proceedings, which could result in increases in interest expense and/or decreases in operating cash flows in future periods that may be material.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.
The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss (GAAP)
$ (2,441,483)
$ (243,535)
$ (2,449,807)
$ (2,923,105)
Income tax expense
28,768
5,500
55,862
21,516
Interest (income) expense, net
(239)
290
-
349,776
Depreciation and amortization (1)
74,358
89,342
306,448
387,856
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (2,338,596)
$ (148,403)
$ (2,087,497)
$ (2,163,957)
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic
7,380
59,356
44,098
198,381
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)
1,556,773
33,984
1,611,090
478,722
Certain legal costs (4)
2,069
434
7,256
31,756
Asset impairment charges (5)
357
191,530
503
2,142,746
Fair value of contingent consideration (6)
148
1,359
1,972
408
Share-based compensation (1)
-
4,124
2,091
17,145
Other income, net (7)
(7,525)
(11,907)
(9,688)
(34,054)
Reorganization items, net (8)
942,382
78,766
1,169,961
202,978
Other (9)
2,908
2,487
20,031
4,438
Discontinued operations, net of tax (10)
445
(1,628)
2,021
13,487
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (13)
$ 166,341
$ 210,102
$ 761,838
$ 892,050
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Loss from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ (2,441,038)
$ (245,163)
$ (2,447,786)
$ (2,909,618)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets (11)
61,823
75,467
255,933
337,311
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives (2)
7,380
59,356
44,098
198,381
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)
1,556,773
33,984
1,611,090
478,722
Certain legal costs (4)
2,069
434
7,256
31,756
Asset impairment charges (5)
357
191,530
503
2,142,746
Fair value of contingent consideration (6)
148
1,359
1,972
408
Reorganization items, net (8)
942,382
78,766
1,169,961
202,978
Other (9)
(3,641)
(10,022)
13,485
(32,980)
Tax adjustments (12)
24,807
3,818
50,022
14,154
Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (13)
$ 151,060
$ 189,529
$ 706,534
$ 463,858
Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)
The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 497,734
$ 249,535
$ 248,199
49.9 %
$1,725,851
346.7 %
$ (1,477,652)
(296.9) %
$ 934,618
$ (2,412,270)
$ 28,768
(1.2) %
$ (2,441,038)
$ (445)
$ (2,441,483)
$ (10.38)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(61,823)
61,823
-
61,823
-
61,823
-
61,823
-
61,823
Amounts related to
-
(702)
702
(6,678)
7,380
-
7,380
-
7,380
-
7,380
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
(1,556,773)
1,556,773
-
1,556,773
-
1,556,773
-
1,556,773
Certain legal costs (4)
-
-
-
(2,069)
2,069
-
2,069
-
2,069
-
2,069
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(357)
357
-
357
-
357
-
357
Fair value of
-
-
-
(148)
148
-
148
-
148
-
148
Reorganization items,
-
-
-
-
-
(942,382)
942,382
-
942,382
-
942,382
Other (9)
-
(375)
375
(2,533)
2,908
6,549
(3,641)
-
(3,641)
-
(3,641)
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,807)
24,807
-
24,807
Discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
445
445
After considering items
$ 497,734
$ 186,635
$ 311,099
62.5 %
$ 157,293
31.6 %
$ 153,806
30.9 %
$ (1,215)
$ 155,021
$ 3,961
2.6 %
$ 151,060
$ -
$ 151,060
$ 0.64
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 555,812
$ 294,266
$ 261,546
47.1 %
$ 434,060
78.1 %
$ (172,514)
(31.0) %
$ 67,149
$ (239,663)
$ 5,500
(2.3) %
$ (245,163)
$ 1,628
$ (243,535)
$ (1.04)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(75,467)
75,467
-
75,467
-
75,467
-
75,467
-
75,467
Amounts related to
-
(38,153)
38,153
(21,203)
59,356
-
59,356
-
59,356
-
59,356
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
(33,984)
33,984
-
33,984
-
33,984
-
33,984
Certain legal costs (4)
-
-
-
(434)
434
-
434
-
434
-
434
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(191,530)
191,530
-
191,530
-
191,530
-
191,530
Fair value of
-
-
-
(1,359)
1,359
-
1,359
-
1,359
-
1,359
Reorganization items,
-
-
-
-
-
(78,766)
78,766
-
78,766
-
78,766
Other (9)
-
(125)
125
(2,355)
2,480
12,502
(10,022)
-
(10,022)
-
(10,022)
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,818)
3,818
-
3,818
Discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,628)
(1,628)
After considering items
$ 555,812
$ 180,521
$ 375,291
67.5 %
$ 183,195
33.0 %
$ 192,096
34.6 %
$ 885
$ 191,211
$ 1,682
0.9 %
$ 189,529
$ -
$ 189,529
$ 0.80
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,011,518
$ 946,415
$ 1,065,103
53.0 %
$2,296,754
114.2 %
$ (1,231,651)
(61.2) %
$1,160,273
$ (2,391,924)
$ 55,862
(2.3) %
$ (2,447,786)
$ (2,021)
$ (2,449,807)
$ (10.41)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(255,933)
255,933
-
255,933
-
255,933
-
255,933
-
255,933
Amounts related to
-
(4,514)
4,514
(39,584)
44,098
-
44,098
-
44,098
-
44,098
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
(1,611,090)
1,611,090
-
1,611,090
-
1,611,090
-
1,611,090
Certain legal costs (4)
-
-
-
(7,256)
7,256
-
7,256
-
7,256
-
7,256
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(503)
503
-
503
-
503
-
503
Fair value of
-
-
-
(1,972)
1,972
-
1,972
-
1,972
-
1,972
Reorganization items,
-
-
-
-
-
(1,169,961)
1,169,961
-
1,169,961
-
1,169,961
Other (9)
-
(1,278)
1,278
(18,753)
20,031
6,546
13,485
-
13,485
-
13,485
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50,022)
50,022
-
50,022
Discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,021
2,021
After considering items
$ 2,011,518
$ 684,690
$ 1,326,828
66.0 %
$ 617,596
30.7 %
$ 709,232
35.3 %
$ (3,142)
$ 712,374
$ 5,840
0.8 %
$ 706,534
$ -
$ 706,534
$ 3.00
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,318,875
$ 1,092,499
$ 1,226,376
52.9 %
$ 3,595,778
155.1 %
$ (2,369,402)
(102.2) %
$ 518,700
$ (2,888,102)
$ 21,516
(0.7) %
$ (2,909,618)
$ (13,487)
$ (2,923,105)
$ (12.39)
Items impacting
Amortization of
-
(337,311)
337,311
-
337,311
-
337,311
-
337,311
-
337,311
Amounts related to
-
(61,806)
61,806
(136,575)
198,381
-
198,381
-
198,381
-
198,381
Certain litigation-
-
-
-
(478,722)
478,722
-
478,722
-
478,722
-
478,722
Certain legal costs (4)
-
-
-
(31,756)
31,756
-
31,756
-
31,756
-
31,756
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(2,142,746)
2,142,746
-
2,142,746
-
2,142,746
-
2,142,746
Fair value of
-
-
-
(408)
408
-
408
-
408
-
408
Reorganization items,
-
-
-
-
-
(202,978)
202,978
-
202,978
-
202,978
Other (9)
-
(500)
500
(3,925)
4,425
37,405
(32,980)
-
(32,980)
-
(32,980)
Tax adjustments (12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,154)
14,154
-
14,154
Discontinued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,487
13,487
After considering items
$ 2,318,875
$ 692,882
$ 1,625,993
70.1 %
$ 801,646
34.6 %
$ 824,347
35.5 %
$ 353,127
$ 471,220
$ 7,362
1.6 %
$ 463,858
$ -
$ 463,858
$ 1.96
Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:
(1)
Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of
(2)
Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Continuity and separation benefits
$ 693
$ 6,677
$ 5,802
$ 21,642
Inventory adjustments
9
1
32,351
116
Other, including strategic review initiatives
-
-
-
(555)
Total
$ 702
$ 6,678
$ 38,153
$ 21,203
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Continuity and separation benefits
$ 3,833
$ 39,866
$ 18,301
$ 67,277
Accelerated depreciation
-
-
2,164
1,660
Inventory adjustments
90
(323)
33,785
2,577
Other, including strategic review initiatives
591
41
7,556
65,061
Total
$ 4,514
$ 39,584
$ 61,806
$ 136,575
The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and transitional compensation
(3)
To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges
(4)
To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses
(5)
Adjustments for asset impairment charges included in the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Goodwill impairment charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,845,000
Other intangible asset impairment charges
-
185,548
-
288,701
Property, plant and equipment impairment charges
357
5,982
503
9,045
Total
$ 357
$ 191,530
$ 503
$ 2,142,746
(6)
To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the
(7)
To exclude Other income, net per the Consolidated Statements of Operations
(8)
Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under
(9)
The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for thereconciliations of Net
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact related to the
$ -
$ -
$ 2,156
$ -
$ -
$ 1,786
Gain on sale of business and other assets
-
-
(8,705)
-
-
(14,288)
Other miscellaneous
375
2,533
-
125
2,355
-
Total
$ 375
$ 2,533
$ (6,549)
$ 125
$ 2,355
$ (12,502)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact related to the
$ -
$ -
$ 2,159
$ -
$ -
$ (5,328)
Gain on sale of business and other assets
-
-
(8,705)
-
-
(26,508)
Other miscellaneous
1,278
18,753
-
500
3,925
(5,569)
Total
$ 1,278
$ 18,753
$ (6,546)
$ 500
$ 3,925
$ (37,405)
The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns
(10)
To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax
(11)
To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets
(12)
Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be
(13)
Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table below (in
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Acquired in-process research and development charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 68,700
(14)
Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP
235,220
235,205
235,219
234,840
Non-GAAP Adjusted
235,220
236,500
235,441
236,404
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the Company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.
Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.
See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.
About Endo
Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to financial guidance, expectations or outlook, bankruptcy court hearings or approvals, Chapter 11 emergence, and any other statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "outlook," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this communication reflect the Company's current views as of the date of this communication about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to it and on assumptions it has made. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the Company's restructuring activities; the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the Company's liquidity, financial performance, cash position and operations; the Company's strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11 proceedings; the negative impacts on the Company's businesses as a result of filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms and ability to obtain approval and consummate the proposed Plan or Reorganization or a sale under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the adequacy of the capital resources of the Company's businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of the Company's businesses; the unpredictability of the Company's financial results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to discharge claims in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with the holders of the Company's indebtedness and its trade creditors and other significant creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the restructuring support agreement and any other arrangement with lenders or creditors while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to conduct business as usual; the Company's ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other business partners at the high level of service and performance they have come to expect from the Company; the Company's ability to continue to pay employees, suppliers and vendors; the ability to control costs during Chapter 11 proceedings; adverse litigation; the risk that the Company's Chapter 11 Cases may be converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the Company's ability to secure operating capital; the Company's ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside potential; the impact of competition and the timing of competitive entrants; the Company's ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; the Company's ability to adjust to changing market conditions; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; supply chain interruptions or difficulties; changes in competitive or market conditions; changes in legislation or regulatory developments; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; the Company's ability to integrate any newly acquired products into its portfolio and achieve any financial or commercial expectations; the impact that known and unknown side effects may have on market perception and consumer preference for the Company's products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic initiatives; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; the Company's ability to advance its strategic priorities, develop its product pipeline and continue to develop the market for XIAFLEX® and other branded and unbranded products; and the Company's ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including consumer confidence and debt levels, inflation, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect the Company's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.
Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by the Company, as well as public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Copies of the Company's press releases and additional information about the Company are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department at relations.investor@endo.com.
