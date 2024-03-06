PALFINGER Sets New Industry Standards with the Launch of PAL Pro 58 Mechanics Truck and PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane

The Introduction of PALFINGER's Latest Groundbreaking Solutions is Set to Redefine Industry Standards in the North American Service Crane and Crane Bodies Industry for Performance, Durability and Safety

INDIANAPOLIS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / In a landmark effort to set new industry benchmarks, PALFINGER, the global leader in innovative crane and lifting solutions, proudly introduced its latest products, the PAL Pro 58 Mechanics Truck and PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane, exclusively at Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana. This launch highlights PALFINGER's commitment to excellence and its dedication to serving the North American market with unparalleled innovation.

PALFINGER PAL Pro 58 and PSC 8600 Service Crane

"We are excited to launch these new solutions in North America. Our focus is on customer satisfaction and creating products tailored to address the unique demands of the region, ensuring our customers can achieve their goals with greater ease and efficiency. These new products clearly demonstrate PALFINGER's leadership and commitment to innovation and to creating solutions that move the industry forward," said Ismael Daneluz, PALFINGER Vice President of Sales & Service for North and Latin America.

Unmatched Functionality Through Innovative Design

Optimized for Class 5 chassis applications, the PAL Pro 58 and PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane are engineered to deliver extended reach, weight reduction, and superior performance.

The PAL Pro 58 represents a leap forward in mechanics truck design. Manufactured with 12-gauge all A-60 galvanneal steel and a hybrid torsion box, the PAL Pro 58 effectively eliminates frame and side pack deflection. It also features a comprehensive 12-step e-coat process offering the best corrosion protection available today.

Available in 11 ft. body configurations, the PAL Pro 58 is designed to cater to a wide range of service truck needs. It includes bolt-on mounting locations for essential accessories such as compressors and welders, headache racks, and toolboxes. Additionally, it boasts improved lighting packages to support remote work and nighttime operations.

With an 8,600 lb. lift capacity and a 58,000 ft. lbs. moment rating, both the PAL Pro 58 and the PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane continue PALFINGER's tradition of integrating advanced safety features. The PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane's innovative design relocates the winch to a boom-mounted position, streamlining operation and addressing cable concerns, while the integrated overload protection system ensures operational reliability. The inclusion of Load Moment Indication (LMI) as a standard feature in this new PALFINGER service crane provides operators with real-time load-on-hook information, enhancing safety and efficiency.

The PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane is available in 22 ft. and 31 ft. of reach. Two interchangeable proportional remote control styles are also available to fit the operator's preference.

Customer-Centric Development

Engineered with a deep understanding of the North American market's unique needs, PALFINGER's latest products are developed through direct engagement with end-users, ensuring that every feature addresses real-world requirements.

Brian Heffron, PALFINGER North America Vice President for Sales and Service, Service Cranes and Crane Bodies, emphasized the collaborative efforts in the design process of the new PAL Pro 58 and PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane. "We recognize the unique challenges faced by field mechanics and operators. Their inputs are invaluable in ensuring that these products can surpass their needs for productivity and efficiency, especially under tough conditions. They're designed to excel in job sites where only the most reliable equipment can succeed."

With a rich history of over 90 years in crane design and manufacturing, PALFINGER's latest innovations are set to redefine the standards in the North American service crane and crane bodies industry, underpinning the company's ambition to be number one in the region's lifting industry.

To learn more about PALFINGER and the new PAL Pro 58 with PSC 8600 TEC Service crane, visit the company website. To download additional images of the PAL Pro 58 Mechanics Truck and PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane, see https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1RT7AcY4XvrD3jqk_BZfIxcGLdE2d761i.

ABOUT PALFINGER

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,700 employees (without contingent workers), more than 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. In 2022, PALFINGER achieved a record revenue of EUR 2.23 billion.

Since 1989, PALFINGER serves its customers in North America with a comprehensive product portfolio perfectly measured to the region's needs and standards. With a broad sales and service network, a mobile service fleet of over 100 vehicles, four manufacturing and assembly sites, and 15 locations that offer custom-built solutions, PALFINGER guarantees its customers the best support close at hand in the region. With its new headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, PALFINGER is underlining its aim of becoming North America's leading supplier in all product lines by 2027.

Contact Information

Lulette Gehron

Manager, Marketing Communications & PR

l.gehron@palfinger.com

2243634568

SOURCE: PALFINGER North America

View the original press release on newswire.com.