San Diego-Based Mental Wellness Center Park Mental Health Integrates Clients With Community to Create a Healthy Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / San Diego-based Park Mental Health Treatment of San Diego, a wellness facility located on El Cajon Boulevard, provides expert care to its clients in treating a variety of mental health issues. It integrates primary mental health treatment with a transitional care model, teaching clients to apply coping strategies with real-world application. Specifically, staff help clients create a healthy foundation by encouraging them to strengthen connections to family and the community by participating in employment and/or education initiatives.

With an emphasis on building healthy relationships, Park Mental Health looks for opportunities to improve their clients' lives. So when an opportunity arose to partner with a well-known nonprofit founded by family members of people diagnosed with mental illness, the organization was all in.

Leading up to its annual walk at Liberty Station, Park Mental Health is raising money to bring awareness to mental illness and most importantly, help the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Diego raise money to continue providing local resources to those who lack access.

NAMI advocates for access to services and treatment and supports research that raises awareness for families and individuals living with mental health conditions. This new, ongoing partnership will integrate invigorating resources into the lives of Park Mental Health clients.

"We decided to get involved as a company to raise awareness within staff, clients and families as we work towards breaking the stigma of mental health," said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers. "Our clients are all individuals who could and do benefit from the resources NAMI provides."

In addition to the partnership with NAMI, Park Mental Health is also working closely with Habitat for Humanity to provide on-the-job work experience for clients with no prior work experience to help them gain job readiness skills.

Each week, up to eight clients from Park Mental Health volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals in local communities and around the world build or improve a place they can call home. "The partnership with Habitat for Humanity came about through me recognizing our clients' significant struggle with integrating back into the workplace following a mental health crisis," Weathers said.

The collaboration is important in that it allows clients who aren't yet ready to jump back into work get some on-the-job practice with the support of Park Mental Health staff and Habitat for Humanity supervisors in a more compassionate way.

"The intention for this program is to help clients give back and find purpose in volunteerism while also learning work skills, social skills, and many finer skills that come with having a job," Weathers said. "So far, our clients have enjoyed obtaining this support..."

Opportunities such as these allow clients at Park Mental Health to actively practice progress and recovery while giving them a sense of purpose and adding more recent work experience to their resume.

Contact Information

Steven Esparza

Chief Executive Officer

info@camppublicrelations.com

6193631368

SOURCE: Park Mental Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.