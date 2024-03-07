LG Electronics, Inc.: LG UNVEILS BRAND-NEW DUALCOOL AIR CONDITIONER AT MCE 2024 IN MILAN

Latest DUALCOOL Model Boasts Sophisticated Design, Company's DUAL Vane System, and the Comfort-Enhancing Soft Air Feature

SEOUL, South Korea, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is revealing its efficient, new DUALCOOL residential air conditioner at MCE 2024 - one of Europe's biggest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) exhibitions - in Milan, Italy, from March 12-15. Leveraging LG's latest air conditioning technologies, including the comfort-enhancing Soft Air function, the new DUALCOOL provides a year-round pleasant indoor environment.

With its sophisticated 'interior fit' design and refined matte finish, the latest LG DUALCOOL air conditioner is a stylish addition to the home. The advanced, new model integrates a dual outlet structure that delivers fast, optimized temperature control and gentle, indirect airflow that won't leave users feeling chilly. Equipped with the efficient and reliable Dual Inverter Heat Pump Compressor, LG's innovative air conditioner performs reliably in any season and boasts an EU energy efficiency rating of A+++.1

Comfortable Air Flow

The air conditioner's Soft Air function, created in response to consumer feedback, lets users enjoy customized cooling and a soothing, indirect breeze. When the function is activated, the lower vane closes so that air is discharged through the front-facing outlet only. Rather than being directed at sitting or standing height, the airflow moves downward from the ceiling for a gentler, more refreshing cooling experience.

Incorporating the innovative DUAL Vane system, the LG DUALCOOL air conditioner sends warm or cool air in multiple directions to deliver fast, effective temperature control. Its two independent vanes help extend airflow range to an impressive 22 meters; a 22 percent increase compared to previous models. It also outperforms single-vane solutions by up to 23 percent in cooling and 6 percent in heating.2 Moreover, the new air conditioner prioritizes user comfort with its effective airflow delivery method: channeling air upward and outward from above head-height when cooling, and sending airflow down toward the floor when heating.

The latest DUALCOOL model also employs the company's Human Detection Sensor, which detects the distance between the air conditioner and the room's occupant(s) and changes airflow mode (direct or indirect) accordingly. Users can adjust the sensor's settings so that, based on their proximity to the indoor unit, the DUALCOOL will produce either direct, indirect or strong airflow.

Proactive Energy-Saving

With energy prices in the EU continuing to rise, customers across Europe are increasingly prioritizing efficiency when seeking new HVAC solutions for the home. Equipped with the Dual Inverter Heat Pump Compressor, as well as various smart energy management features, the DUALCOOL air conditioner can help lower the cost of household climate control. Achieving an A+++ European Energy-related Product (ErP) rating, the new model offers year-around efficiency with a 9.5 Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) in cooling operation and 5.1 Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) in heating.1

DUALCOOL users can save energy by setting up electricity-usage target with the kW Manager. Through the ThinQ app, it makes it possible to monitor energy consumption in real time and can alert the user if the target they've established has been exceeded. Through regularly monitoring electricity usage and analyzing operating information, the kW Manager is able to determine the most energy-efficient range of operation for a variety of different scenarios.

Offering another way to help reduce running costs, the DUALCOOL's Human Detecting Sensor automatically puts the air conditioner in energy-saving mode if no one is detected in the room. Meanwhile, the Window Open Detecting feature can prevent energy waste as well, activating energy-saving mode if the temperature in the room suddenly rises or falls.

Easy and Convenient Indoor Unit Care

The convenient Auto Cleaning feature automatically dries the DUALCOOL's interior, boosting hygiene by removing any moisture and preventing mold from forming. Helping to maintain cleanliness inside the air conditioner during the colder months of the year, the Freeze Cleaning feature defrosts the heat exchanger to effectively wash away bacteria, dust, debris, and odor-causing contaminants.3

"Our latest LG DUALCOOL residential air conditioner is designed to provide optimal indoor comfort in all seasons," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG is committed to setting new standards in home climate control and will continuously introduce high-efficiency and environmentally-friendly HVAC innovations."

Visitors to MCE 2024 from March 12-15 can experience all of LG's latest HVAC solutions, including the new LG DUALCOOL, at the company's booth (U28/Z16, Hall 5, Fiera Milano).

The new LG DUALCOOL air conditioner is set to launch in Italy on April, with availability in other EU countries.

1 Based on the energy labelling class for air conditioners in accordance with EU Regulation (EU) 2009/125/EC. The new DUALCOOL model satisfies the energy efficiency conditions of A+++ class with a 9.5 Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) in cooling operation and 5.1 Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) in heating. 2 Based on LG Internal test conducted according to LG internal test methods comparing cooling time of the model with single vane (S3-M12KL2MB) and the model with DUAL Vane (S3-M121L1C0). The new DUALCOOL air conditioner cools up to 23 percent faster in cooling mode and heats up to 6 percent faster than the previous model using Jet Mode at a chamber of 50.1 meters3 , measuring the time it took to reach ±5 degree Celsius from the initial average room temperature. For the cooling mode, the testing was conducted under the condition of an indoor temperature of 33±0.3 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity (RH) of 60±5 percent, and an outdoor temperature of 35±0.3 degrees Celsius with RH of 50±5 percent, a set temperature of 18 degrees Celsius was used. For the heating mode, with an indoor temperature of 12±0.3 degrees Celsius and RH of 60±5 percent, and an outdoor temperature of 7±0.3 degrees Celsius with RH of 87±5 percent, a set temperature of 30 degrees Celsius was applied. 3 Based on TÜV Rheinland Korea conducted according to LG internal test methods measuring the reduction rate of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It removes up to 99.0 percent of Pseudomonas aeruginosa from the heat exchanger within the indoor unit according to tests conducted by TÜV Rheinland with models SQ07EDETHN, SQ06BDAWAJ, SQ07SDJBAN and SQ09MDKWAN. Freeze Cleaning mode operation time is confined up to 65 minutes, and the function can be operated through LG ThinQ app only. The performance result may vary depending on actual use environmental conditions and is not guaranteed for continuous exposure to hazardous environments. (Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, and KR23OGEG)

