Zurich, 07 March 2024
Financial Results 2023
The sustained positive momentum in intralogistics demand, coupled with Kardex' strong market position, is evident in its bookings, which totaled EUR 673.9 million, close to maintaining the high level of the previous year. While decision-making processes by customers, particularly for larger projects that mainly impacted Kardex Mlog, experienced a noticeable slowdown, the appetite for automation remained robust across all industry sectors and regions served by Kardex. Notably, North America and Europe began to feel the initial positive effects of reshoring and increased inventory levels. Whereas bookings for New Business decreased by 7.9%, bookings for Life Cycle Services grew by 9.5%. As of 31 December, the order backlog stood at EUR 475.9 million, which is slightly below last year with EUR 510.5 million, but still at a high level.
Net revenues climbed 24.3% year-on-year to EUR 702.9 million due to gradual supply chain normalization within Kardex Remstar, and accelerated progress in Kardex Mlog customer projects. New Business contributed 74.2% (71.1%) to net revenues, while Life Cycle Services accounted for 25.8% (28.9%).
Although costs, particularly for personnel and electronic components, continued to rise, the previous year's price adjustments and the efficiency gains achieved led to a higher gross profit margin, up from 31.4% last year to 33.6%. Operating costs remaining proportionally stable resulted in a significantly improved operating result and an EBIT margin of 12.2% (9.9%), representing the upper range of Kardex' financial targets. EBIT totaled EUR 85.9 million, marking a 53.9% increase compared to last year. Net profit soared by 73.3% to EUR 66.9 million.
1852975 07-March-2024 CET/CEST