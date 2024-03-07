The new solar cell achieved a maximum power conversion efficiency of 23. 75% and a certified efficiency of 23. 64%, thus beating the previous world record of 23. 35% achieved in 2019 by Japan's Solar Frontier. The result was confirmed by the Fraunhofer ISE. Swedish PV manufacturer First Solar European Technology Center AB, a unit of US-based thin-film solar module producer First Solar, and Uppsala University have presented a new solar cell based on copper, indium, gallium and diselenide (CIGS) technology. Formerly known as Evolar, First Solar European Technology Center was founded in 2019 by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...