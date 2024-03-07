Van Lanschot Kempen NV announces early redemption of Additional Tier 1 notes

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 7 March 2024



Van Lanschot Kempen today announces that it will call the €100 million of Additional Tier 1 notes issued in 2019 with ISIN XS1892756682, on the first optional redemption date.

The redemption will be effective on 1 April 2024, when the principal and accrued interest will be paid. Van Lanschot Kempen has received approval from De Nederlandsche Bank for this early redemption.

The notes are currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam. This listing will be terminated after redemption.

Refinancing has taken place through the issuance of €100 million of Additional Tier 1 notes on 29 January 2024.







Media Relations

Maud van Gaal

T +31 20 354 45 85 mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com



Investor Relations

Judith van Tol

T +31 20 354 45 90 investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen NV

Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through its long-term focus, it creates positive financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen's management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and targets.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the

specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

