Biovica International: Biovica Signs Master Service Agreement for TKa Testing with Leading Pharma Company

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a master service agreement with a leading tier-1 pharmaceutical company, enabling Biovica to provide its TKa testing assay and testing services. The agreement holds room for several expected work orders, the first of which is 1.7 MSEK.

This service agreement enables the evaluation of cell proliferation activities in pivotal drug development studies. The test service is focused on the use of the Biovica's TKa assay and expertise within the interpretation of TKa measurement dynamics.

"This agreement confirms the Pharma interest in using our assay to measure changes in tumor cell proliferation during drug development activities and potentially further leading into the development of a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) product. It is an important step for Biovica to support pharma in the development of new improved cancer therapies that benefit cancer patients," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica signs master service agreement for TKa testing with leading pharma company

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
