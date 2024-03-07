Egg Processing Market worth $47.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egg Processing Market valued at USD 37.5 billion in 2024, highlights a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 47.2 billion by 2029, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report of egg product export information in 2022, The high export value of USD 718.92 million in 2022 and the diversity of top export markets such as Canada, Mexico, and South Korea indicate a strong international demand for processed egg products. This shows that the processing market is expanding to meet this demand, potentially driven by factors like convenience, longer shelf life, and safety assurances offered by processed products. Additionally, the USDA's resources offering guidance and market reports suggest proactive support for the industry, potentially fostering innovation and expansion into new markets, further contributing to the growth of the egg processing market.

The organic egg products segment is the fastest-growing market in the upcoming forecast period.

The demand for organic egg products is on the rise, driven by consumer trends favoring perceived health benefits, food safety concerns, animal welfare considerations, and environmental sustainability. According to the United Egg Producers, organic and cage-free shell egg production has increased from 29.3% (96.1 million hens) in 2021 to 34% (106.2 million hens) in 2022 to meet the consumers are concerned about the welfare of animals raised for food production, and organic certification ensures that hens have access to outdoor space and are not given antibiotics or growth hormones.

According to the blog provided by the Egg Carton Store Blog in September 2023, organic egg products are experiencing a surge, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking high-quality, ethical food. Consumers are willing to pay more for organic eggs due to concerns about food quality and production methods. Rising disposable incomes, increased availability, and effective marketing further fuel demand. For instance, EIPRO-Vermarktung GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) offers a variety of organic egg products, including whole egg, egg yolk, egg white, and liquid and frozen egg alternatives. Their organic egg products are pasteurized for safety and come in a variety of packaging options.

Europe accounts for the second dominant position within the egg processing market throughout the forecast period.

According to the European Commission in 2023, the European Union (EU) has over 350 million laying hens, producing nearly 6.7 million tons of eggs annually. France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are the top producers, accounting for more than half the EU's production. Processed egg products are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, driven by growing consumer concerns about animal welfare and environmental impact are pushing egg processors to adopt more sustainable practices, such as sourcing eggs from cage-free hens and using recyclable packaging. However, adapting to evolving consumer preferences and addressing welfare concerns are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

According to the European Union in 2022, an estimated 2 million tons of eggs will be used for the egg processing industry. These products offer convenience, extended shelf life, and consistent quality, making them popular in foodservice, bakeries, and manufacturing industries. Additionally, innovation in processing technologies and product development will be crucial for the industry to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Major players in the European egg processing market include Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), and Avril SCA (France). The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many regional players, and key players require high R&D investments to cater to changing consumer demands.

Prominent industry players, including Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (US), Rose Acre Farms (US), Ovobel Foods Limited (India), SKMEgg.com (India), Interovo Egg Group BV (Netherlands), IGRECA (France), Eurovo Srl (Italy), Avril SCA (France), Rembrandt Foods (US), and Hillandale Farms (US), wield substantial influence in the egg processing market. These entities boast robust manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks across pivotal regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific, ensuring a widespread presence and accessibility of their products.

