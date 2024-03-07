The China Agricultural University has created an online dataset presenting all PV plants deployed in China at the end of 2020. The tool shows China ground mounted solar facilities occupied a surface of 2,467. 7 km2 at the end of December 2020. Scientists led by the China Agricultural University have created a national-scale map and dataset of ground-mounted PV power stations in China. The data is based on Sentinel-2 imagery from 2020 and has a spatial resolution of 10 meters. According to the researchers, the publicly available data set can assist capacity estimation and prediction tasks, site ...

