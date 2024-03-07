The Red Bull Academy Programme proudly welcomes Pepe Jeans London as title partner for the 2024 F1 Academy season and beyond

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepe Jeans joins as title partner of the newly formed programme, in a partnership rooted in mutual commitment to excellence and the shared goal of advancing women's roles in the traditionally male-dominated arena of motorsports.

This weekend, at the all-female championship's opening race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, driver Hamda Al Qubaisi will debut the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme colours, competing in a suit and racing a car featuring the denim brand's iconic logo.

The title partnership is a natural fit for two brands looking towards a future where the excitement of motor racing is matched by the opportunities it provides to all drivers, regardless of gender. Pepe Jeans apparel speaks to the spirit of the racing community, one that values strength, diversity, and the thrill of the race.

With increased visibility through the support of the programme, the brand is investing in the future of female motorsport and connecting with a younger audience. As the Red Bull Academy Programme paves the way for women on the track, Pepe Jeans is proud to be part of the journey, celebrating each milestone in motorsport's evolution toward inclusivity.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Pepe Jeans also announce a debut ready-to-wear collection for Summer 2024.

The new Red Bull Racing x Pepe Jeans fashion line will feature Women's, Men's, and Unisex styles, and will be available globally online, as well as in selected Pepe Jeans flagship stores and through selected retailers worldwide.

As part of the renewed partnership, Pepe Jeans will provide both the reigning Formula One World Champions and the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme with travel kit for the 2024 season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Chief Marketing Officer, Oliver Hughes said: "Reuniting with Pepe Jeans for this venture is a testament to our shared values and history. The ready-to-wear collection is about transcending the Team's spirit and passion for racing, as well as style and comfort, both on and off the track. It's about creating a lifestyle. I'm also very pleased to welcome the brand as title partner of the newly formed Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, a major step in the Team's commitment to the future of women's motorsport. I can't wait for our fans to experience this, and to get their hands on the collection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356647/MAX_VERSTAPPEN_wears_Red_Bull_Racing_x_Pepe_Jeans.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356648/SERGIO_PEREZ_wears_Red_Bull_Racing_x_Pepe_Jeans.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356634/4580934/Pepe_Jeans_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/nl/persberichten/the-red-bull-academy-programme-proudly-welcomes-pepe-jeans-london-as-title-partner-for-the-2024-f1-academy-season-and-beyond-302082550.html