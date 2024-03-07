Chelion is now introducing its new iHome high-voltage residential battery storage systems in Australia. From pv magazine Australia Chelion Australia said the first shipments of its new all-in-one residential solar power storage solution arrived in the Australia in late February and the first of those units have now been installed. "This has already started rolling out," Chelion Business Development Manager Isaac Turner said at the Smart Energy Expo in Sydney. "Our first container came in about three weeks ago and we maybe have 20 units left. The next container is coming in June. " Chelion said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...