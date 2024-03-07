Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on 2024-03-18. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000650087 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 810 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 1210 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2024-03-20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2027-07-13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 2,3 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2024-07-13; 2025-07-13; 2026-07-13; 2027-07-13. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB23027B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB23027B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of the auction participants. The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid-up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com