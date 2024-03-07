The offerings will enable enterprises to adopt ServiceNow's generative AI capabilities across the business quickly and efficiently

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, have announced a partnership to deliver new generative AI (GenAI)-led solutions. The offerings will help enable enterprises to adopt ServiceNow's GenAI capabilities across the business quickly and efficiently.

"We are delighted to double down on our partnership with ServiceNow to enable our clients to unlock value through GenAI. HCLTech's differentiated portfolio and engineering heritage positions it to deliver practical and customized GenAI use cases to clients as they move forward with their digital transformation agendas," saidC Vijayakumar, CEO Managing Director, HCLTech.

"HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world's leading businesses," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow. "It is an honor to extend our partnership to the co-creation of industry specific GenAI solutions that will ignite our customers' growth engines with transformative experiences."

Under the new global partnership, HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow's entire suite of products. Blending the power of ServiceNow products with HCLTech's industry expertise, IPs and global delivery capabilities, this partnership will deliver use cases and solutions, enabling enterprises to increasingly adopt ServiceNow's industry domain-specific GenAI to transform their business. The partnership will help enterprises realize cost savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity.

HCLTech and ServiceNow will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the 'Fluid NOW' centers of excellence in London, New York and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest GenAI solutions that can accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

For more information on the HCLTech and ServiceNow partnership, visit here.

