The Swedish manufacturer said its new heat pump is an ideal solution for offices, shops, hotels and industrial buildings. The new product has a size of 15 kW to 41 kW and uses difluoromethane (R-32) as a refrigerant. Swedish heating specialist FläktGroup has unveiled a switchable heat pump for commercial applications. The company said its new FGAH-AH heat pump is an ideal solution for offices, shops, hotels and industrial buildings in a 2-pipe change-over system The new product is available in six versions with a cooling capacity ranging from 14 kW to 36 kW and a heating capacity of 15 kW to 41 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...