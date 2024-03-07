Regulatory News:

The 2023 Air Liquide (Paris:AI) Universal Registration Document including the annual Financial Report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 5, 2024.

This document is available in French and English on the Group's website www.airliquide.com, section Investors regulated information. Copies of this Universal Registration Document are also available at the Company head office in Paris (75007), France 75, quai d'Orsay.

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the 2023 Financial Report, including the management report and in particular the 2023 Extra-Financial Performance Declaration,

the Report on corporate governance,

the description of the share buyback program,

the Vigilance Plan and its implementation.

UPCOMING EVENTS

2024 First quarter revenue:

April 24, 2024

Combined General Meeting:

April 30, 2024

Dividend ex date*:

May 20, 2024

Dividend payment date*:

May 22, 2024

* subject to the necessary approvals at the Combined

General Meeting of April 30, 2024

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

