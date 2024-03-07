Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Tamkin (TSLT) on March 1, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the TSLT/USDT trading pair, which went live at 10:00 UTC already.

TSLT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/200664_877c62423429f8df_001full.jpg

Tamkin (TSLT) is a groundbreaking global platform that leverages artificial intelligence to provide instant sign language translation services, aiming to seamlessly integrate over 600 million deaf and mute individuals into society by offering comprehensive translation for websites, applications, operating systems, and various media, as well as specialized services for governmental, medical, educational, and industrial sectors.

Introducing Tamkin: AI-powered global sign language translation platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Tamkin (TSLT), representing a groundbreaking initiative aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to bridge the communication gap faced by the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Positioned at the intersection of technology and social inclusion, the Tamkin project seeks to create a world where communication barriers are eliminated, allowing for seamless interaction between the deaf community and the broader society. Through the development of advanced AI-driven solutions, Tamkin endeavors to translate sign language in real-time, thereby fostering an environment of inclusivity and accessibility.

The vision behind Tamkin is profound and far-reaching, aiming not only to provide technological solutions but also to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the deaf community in daily life. With an emphasis on empowerment and equality, the initiative is dedicated to ensuring that deaf individuals have equal access to information, education, and employment opportunities. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, Tamkin is set to revolutionize how sign language is interpreted, making digital content, educational resources, and workplace communication accessible to everyone, regardless of their hearing ability.

One of the core challenges Tamkin addresses is the lack of accessible communication tools and resources for the deaf community, which often results in social isolation and limited access to essential services. To combat this, Tamkin develops innovative solutions that enable real-time translation of sign language into spoken and written language, and vice versa. This not only enhances the daily interactions of deaf individuals but also opens up new avenues for education, employment, and social participation, thereby contributing to a more inclusive society.

In essence, Tamkin stands as a beacon of hope and innovation for millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals around the world. By breaking down communication barriers, it aims to cultivate a society where everyone can contribute to and benefit from shared experiences and knowledge, regardless of their hearing capabilities. Through its commitment to technology-driven solutions and social inclusivity, Tamkin is paving the way for a future where the deaf community is fully integrated into the fabric of society, empowered to lead rich and fulfilling lives.

About TSLT Token

Based on POLY, TSLT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The TSLT token distribution includes 1% for Round 1, 9% for Round 2, 8% for Round 3, 5% for the Team, 12% for Development, 18% for Marketing, 22% for Listing and Liquidity, 5% for Partnerships, 15% for Pen Manufacturing, and 5% for SL-Education. TSLT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on March 1, 2024. Investors who are interested in TSLT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about TSLT Token:

Official Website: https://tamkin.app/?_lang=en

Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x1e37b3855ca1ef46106baa162bfaf8a1e7666a5d

Github: https://github.com/tamkinTSLT/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tamkinTSLT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tamkinTSLT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamkintslt

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TamkinTSLT

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200664

SOURCE: LBank