EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring 2024 is Only a Few Days Away

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / EBD Group is thrilled to welcome the global biopharma community to Barcelona, Spain, March 18-20. Over 3,700 delegates are looking forward to meeting one-to-one to elevate life science partnerships globally.

Partnering is in full swing with 2,000+ meetings being requested per day. On top of one-to-one meetings, the event offers engaging workshops and panels, innovative company presentations, an active exhibition and a variety of networking opportunities making it an unrivalled forum for companies across the biotech value chain to meet and do business.

The session "For a greener globe: Biopharma's journey to a sustainable future" is scheduled for the afternoon on Monday, March 18. The panel will be moderated by Jordi Ferrer, Investing Director at Ship2B Ventures and Mar Guell, Director, Sustainable Business at Kreab, with distinguished panelists Jose Maria Fernandez, Partner at Aliath Bioventures , Jean-Patrick Hennebelle, SVP, Head of Global Late- Stage Partnering at IPSEN , Joe Hopcraft, Client Partner, Biotech at IQVIA and Stephane Thiroloix, CEO at AlgoTx .

Tuesday will feature the popular session, "A Day in the life of an experienced dealmaker" with Anton Gueth, Managing Director at EVOLUTION Life Science Partners , Matthias Mullenbeck, SVP, Head Global Business Development and Alliance Management at Merck KGaA , Michael Palladinetti, Global Head of Business Development & Licensing at Sanofi , Evonne Sepsis, Founder and Managing Director at ESC Advisors and Nigel Sheail, Venture Partner at Versant Ventures .

Tuesday will also feature the exciting return of the Startup Spotlight to BIO-Europe Spring. This lively competition will offer a selected group of startup companies the opportunity to make a 4-minute pitch and participate in a live feedback session with judge panel members Hakan Goker, Managing Director at M Ventures , Stephanie Marrus, Managing Director at University of California San Francisco , Raul Martin, Partner at Ysios Capital and Oscar Perez, CSO at Ferrer .

Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and fireside chats covering a wide range of topics including the latest insights on therapeutic areas, challenges and learnings from business development trends, and various perspectives on a variety of partnership models.

Registration and event information are available online .

Additional links and information:

Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2024 on X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring) or LinkedIn

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE ® , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe ® , BIO-Europe Spring ® , Asio Bio Partnering Forum, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, DigiMed Showcase, ChinaBio ® Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu

Guadalupe Rodriguez

EBD Group

grodriguez@ebdgroup.com

SOURCE: EBD Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com