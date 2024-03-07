Bilateral power offtake agreements between corporate and industrial companies and solar projects are creating significant and growing demand for utility-scale PV in Australia. The development is one of a number of bright spots in a challenging market segment. From pv magazine Australia Net-zero pledges, corporate responsibility, and compelling cost competitiveness is leading a growing number of Australian companies to sign offtake agreements with solar and wind power projects. With both the size and number of these deals expanding, power purchase agreements (PPAs) are shaping as a major driver ...

