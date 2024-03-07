Anzeige / Werbung
Sitka Gold (WKN A2JG70 / TSXV SIG) is cashed up and drilling at its RC gold project in the Yukon already. According to CEO Cor Coe shareholders can expect a very active year there as well as results from ...
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:42
|Sitka Gold: We are in the best shape we have ever been in, financially (Video)
|Mi
|Sitka Gold startet die bisher umfangreichsten Bohrungen auf dem Flaggschiff-RC-Goldprojekt in Yukon
|Di
|Sitka Gold begins drilling at RC Gold Project in the Yukon
|Di
|Sitka Gold Corp: Sitka Gold begins 15,000 m drill program at RC project
|Di
|Sitka Gold Corp.: Sitka Gold Commences 15,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at its Flagship RC Gold Project in Yukon
|VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's...
