Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07
7 March 2024
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 March 2024 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs):
Kerry Porritt, Company Secretary and Legal Advisor, purchased 15,000 Shares at 934 pence per Share, and
The transactions took place on 6 March 2024 in London (XLON).
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Kerry Porritt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
PCA
Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£9.34
15,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
£9.34
15,000
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 6 March 2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange