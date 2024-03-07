Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2024 | 11:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LILLIUS, LILLI NFT Crypto.com Exclusive Edition Achieves Rapid Sell-Out, Signaling Rising Demand in Digital Sports & Art Space

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / LILLIUS, the AI sports challenge platform, announced that its "LILLI NFT Crypto.com Exclusive Edition" issued on the 29th, sold out upon release. LILLI NFTs, available within the LILLIUS application, provide users with additional exercise energy and opportunities to experience various content and greater rewards.

The LILLI NFT Crypto.com Exclusive Edition NFTs were exclusively released by Crypto.com, the world's largest virtual asset exchange, as a limited edition of 500 ahead of the official launch of the LILLIUS platform version.

LILLIUS AI Sports Challenge Platform offers users the ability to easily follow the exercise know-how of famous sports stars such as Shin Yu-bin, Lee Yong-dae, and Lee Dae-hoon via smartphone in a challenge format. Utilizing proprietary AI motion recognition technology, it not only assists users in sports training with correct posture but also provides real-time feedback on results and rewards users with digital assets based on challenge outcomes, aiming to cultivate users' exercise habits.

LILLIUS CEO Kim Joo-yeon stated, "With the launch of LILLI NFT this time, we will actively expand LILLIUS' sports blockchain ecosystem and provide innovative sports experiences to users worldwide through successful global expansion alongside the recent achievement of attracting investment from global crypto funds."

Meanwhile, LILLIUS is gearing up for the official launch of the LILLIUS version in March and the second release of LILLI NFT.

Media Contact

Organization: LILLIUS
Contact Person: Marketing Manager Choi Yehoo
Website: https://illius.net/
Email: team@lillius.net
City: SEOUL
State: SEOUL
Country: Korea South

SOURCE: LILLIUS



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.