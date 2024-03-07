Echocalypse joins forces with Aptoide to conquer the mobile gaming world

LISBON, Portugal, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a highly anticipated move for mobile gaming enthusiasts across the world, the popular strategy-based mobile game, Yoozoo's Echocalypse, is integrating with Aptoide, the leading independent Android app store. This partnership between Apoide and Yoozoo, Echocalypse's developer, will enhance the way players access and enjoy the game, offering a wider, more seamless, secure and exciting experience.

Echocalypse, known for its captivating storyline, strategic gameplay and stunning graphics, has quickly risen through the ranks to become a favorite among mobile gamers. The game's unique blend of post-apocalyptic narrative and engaging character development offers an immersive experience that keeps players coming back for more.

The integration with Aptoide marks a significant milestone for Echocalypse, as it opens up new avenues for distribution and accessibility. Aptoide, with its immense user base and unwavering commitment to providing a safe, open and community-driven platform, presents an ideal partner for Echocalypse's continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aptoide, a platform that shares our vision for a more open and accessible mobile gaming ecosystem", said Boyang Shi, the Head of Global Publishing of Yoozoo. "This collaboration is not just about making Echocalypse more universally available - it's about enhancing the overall experience for our players. With Aptoide's innovative and advantageous app store model, we are confident that Echocalypse will reach new heights and attract an even bigger audience".

Aptoide's CEO, Paulo Trezentos, also expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "Echocalypse represents the kind of high-quality, engaging content we strive to offer our users. Integrating with such a dynamic and beloved game is a testament to our ongoing commitment to revolutionize the way people discover, install and enjoy mobile apps and games".

The integration of Echocalypse with Aptoide brings several benefits to players, including easier access to game updates, exclusive content and a more secure platform for transactions. Additionally, the collaboration underscores the importance of alternative app stores in promoting innovation, competition and diversity in the mobile app ecosystem.

Aptoide itself is set for major growth in 2024, with its expanding global reach, boosted by its fast-growing presence in the US market through GamesHub, Aptoide's innovative partnership with Digital Turbine. GamesHub is a hugely important vehicle for app distribution and monetization in the US market, through key partnerships with all big mobile carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, USCellular, Tracfone, Cricket and BLU US.

As a direct result of the partnership between Yoozoo and Aptoide, the mobile gaming community, both developers and players, will benefit from a richer gaming experience and a stronger reach, redefining, once again, what is possible in the world of mobile entertainment.

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the game-changing app distribution and payment processing platform, with over 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps. Available on multiple channels including Android, Web, TV and automotive, Aptoide offers developers a trusted, experienced partnership with a deep understanding of all ecosystems.

For more information about Aptoide and its services: Aptoide.com

Contact: press@aptoide.com

