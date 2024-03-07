Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB2,408.0 million (US$339.2 million), an increase of 25.3% from RMB1,922.5 million in the same period of 2022. Total net revenues in 2023 were RMB8,436.2 million (US$1,188.2 million), an increase of 25.3% from RMB6,733.6 million in 2022.
- Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB588.3 million (US$82.9 million), an increase of 200.6% from RMB195.7 million in the same period of 2022. Net income in 2023 was RMB2,227.1 million (US$313.7 million), an increase of 440.7% from RMB411.9 million in 2022.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income[1] in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB733.0 million (US$103.2 million), an increase of 64.4% from RMB445.8 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2023 was RMB2,797.0 million (US$394.0 million), an increase of 100.4% from RMB1,395.4 million in 2022.
- Fulfilled orders[2] in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 45.8 million, an increase of 40.4% from 32.6 million in the same period of 2022. Fulfilled orders in 2023 reached 158.8 million, an increase of 33.4% from 119.1 million in 2022.
- Average shipper MAUs[3] in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 2.24 million, an increase of 18.7% from 1.88 million in the same period of 2022. Average shipper MAUs in 2023 reached 2.03 million, an increase of 21.3% from 1.67 million in 2022.
Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "In 2023, we continued to confront external challenges while ushering in opportunities. Amid a modest economic recovery, the continued growth of our network effect and our platform's unmatched value proposition accelerated user penetration and drove a strong full-year performance. We achieved four consecutive quarters of growth in fulfilled orders and average shipper MAUs, underscoring the vitality of China's freight market, the trend of freight digitalization, and the vast potential of the small and medium-sized direct shipper market. For 2024, we will leverage our keen market insight to capitalize on opportunities and remain committed to long-term development, which we believe will pave the way for our sustainable growth."
Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA, added, "We ended 2023 with strong fourth quarter revenue and profit growth in a disruptive external environment. Fueled by a rapidly growing user base and order volume, we continued to provide more efficient and intelligent freight solutions to our shipper and trucker users. Our total net revenue exceeded the high end of our guidance, surging by 25.3% year over year to RMB2.41 billion, while our non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB733.0 million was once again well ahead of market expectations. Notably, we achieved 44.0% year-over-year growth in transaction commission, driven by increased order volume on our platform. Moving through 2024, we will take a more active stance toward user acquisition to broaden our high-quality user base. Concurrently, we will further enrich our products and services to address users' evolving needs and improve our freight matching efficiency. We are confident that we will create long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders as we continue to foster a healthy platform ecosystem."
[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled.
[3] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT," of RMB998.5 million and RMB1,197.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB2,408.0 million (US$339.2 million), representing an increase of 25.3% from RMB1,922.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.
Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB2,015.8 million (US$283.9 million), representing an increase of 24.9% from RMB1,614.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to the steady growth in revenues from freight brokerage service, as well as continued expansion in transaction commissions.
- Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB1,124.7 million (US$158.4 million), an increase of 19.2% from RMB943.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in transaction volume due to robust user demand.
- Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB246.2 million (US$34.7 million), an increase of 10.4% from RMB223.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a growing number of total paying members.
- Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB644.8 million (US$90.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 44.0% from RMB447.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily driven by strong order volume growth as well as higher per-order transaction commission.
Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB392.2 million (US$55.2 million), an increase of 27.3% from RMB308.1 million in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services.
Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB675.4 million and RMB864.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB1,152.3 million (US$162.3 million), compared with RMB951.8 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB1,015.3 million, representing an increase of 18.4% from RMB857.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the continued growth in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.
Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB421.0 million (US$59.3 million), compared with RMB281.1 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing expenses for user acquisitions.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB266.0 million (US$37.5 million), compared with RMB408.2 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses and professional service fees.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB255.3 million (US$36.0 million), compared with RMB250.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses and increased investment in technology infrastructure, partially offset by a decrease in salary and benefits expenses.
Income/(Loss) from Operations. Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB250.8 million (US$35.3 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB5.3 million in the same period of 2022.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.[4] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB398.8 million (US$56.2 million), an increase of 60.6% from RMB248.4 million in the same period of 2022.
Net Income. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB588.3 million (US$82.9 million), an increase of 200.6% from RMB195.7 million in the same period of 2022.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB733.0 million (US$103.2 million), an increase of 64.4% from RMB445.8 million in the same period of 2022.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS[5] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.[6] Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.56 (US$0.08) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.18 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB0.70 (US$0.10) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.42 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.69 (US$0.10) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.42 in the same period of 2022.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products of RMB27.6 billion (US$3.9 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.
As of December 31, 2023, the total outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans, consisting of the total principal amounts and all accrued and unpaid interests (net of provisions) of the loans funded through our small loan company, was RMB3,521.1 million (US$495.9 million), compared with RMB2,648.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The total non-performing loan ratio[7] for these loans was 2.0% as of December 31, 2023, which remained flat with that of December 31, 2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB758.1 million (US$106.8 million).
[4] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[5] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.
[6] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[7] Non-performing loan ratio is calculated by dividing the outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the total outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date.
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT," of RMB3,550.9 million and RMB4,172.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Total net revenues in 2023 were RMB8,436.2 million (US$1,188.2 million), representing an increase of 25.3% from RMB6,733.6 million in 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.
Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in 2023 were RMB7,048.8 million (US$992.8 million), representing an increase of 24.6% from RMB5,656.7 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the rapid growth in transaction commissions as well as the growing revenues from our freight brokerage service.
- Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in 2023 were RMB3,916.4 million (US$551.6 million), an increase of 16.5% from RMB3,360.3 million in 2022, primarily driven by an increase in transaction volume as a result of improved user penetration.
- Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in 2023 were RMB929.4 million (US$130.9 million), an increase of 9.0% from RMB852.4 million in 2022, primarily attributable to a growing number of total paying members.
- Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB2,203.1million (US$310.3 million) in 2023, an increase of 52.6% from RMB1,444.0 million in 2022, primarily driven by an increased order volume as well as higher per-order transaction commission.
Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in 2023 were RMB1,387.3 million (US$195.4 million), an increase of 28.8% from RMB1,077.0 million in 2022, mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services.
Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB2,539.3 million and RMB3,121.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Cost of revenues in 2023 was RMB4,119.0 million (US$580.2 million), compared with RMB3,514.6 million in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB3,693.5 million, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB3,167.8 million in 2022, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.
Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in 2023 were RMB1,239.2 million (US$174.5 million), compared with RMB902.3 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses in advertising and marketing activities for user acquisitions.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in 2023 were RMB937.7 million (US$132.1 million), compared with RMB1,417.9 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses and a decrease in professional service fees, partially offset by settlement in principle of certain U.S. securities class action, which was disclosed in the Form 6-K filed on September 18, 2023.
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in 2023 were RMB946.6 million (US$133.3 million), compared with RMB914.2 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses and increased investment in technology infrastructure.
Income/(Loss) from Operations. Income from operations in 2023 was RMB997.4 million (US$140.5 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB162.0 million in 2022.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in 2023 was RMB1,580.4 million (US$222.6 million), an increase of 89.1% from RMB835.7 million in 2022.
Net Income. Net income in 2023 was RMB2,227.1 million (US$313.7 million), an increase of 440.7% from RMB411.9 million in 2022.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2023 was RMB2,797.0 million (US$394.0 million), an increase of 100.4% from RMB1,395.4 million in 2022.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS. Basic net income per ADS was RMB2.10 (US$0.30) in 2023, compared with RMB0.38 in 2022. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.09 (US$0.29) in 2023, compared with RMB0.38 in 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per ADS was RMB2.64 (US$0.37) in 2023, compared with RMB1.29 in 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.63 (US$0.37) in 2023, compared with RMB1.29 in 2022.
Business Outlook
The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB2.11 billion and RMB2.16 billion for the first quarter of 2024, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 23.9% to 27.1%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.
Share Repurchase Update
On March 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of the Company's ADSs during a period of up to 12 months starting from March 13, 2023. As of March 6, 2024, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 30.7 million ADSs for approximately US$200.0 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income/(loss), net income, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,137,312
6,770,895
953,661
Restricted cash - current
83,759
115,513
16,270
Short-term investments
21,087,089
11,516,304
1,622,037
Accounts receivable, net
13,015
23,418
3,298
Loans receivable, net
2,648,449
3,521,072
495,933
Prepayments and other current assets
2,034,427
2,049,780
288,705
Total current assets
31,004,051
23,996,982
3,379,904
Restricted cash - non-current
-
10,000
1,408
Long-term investments1
1,774,270
11,075,739
1,559,985
Property and equipment, net
108,824
194,576
27,405
Intangible assets, net
502,421
449,904
63,368
Goodwill
3,124,828
3,124,828
440,123
Deferred tax assets
41,490
149,081
20,998
Operating lease right-of-use assets and land use rights
132,000
134,867
18,996
Other non-current assets
8,427
211,670
29,813
Total non-current assets
5,692,260
15,350,665
2,162,096
TOTAL ASSETS
36,696,311
39,347,647
5,542,000
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
27,953
25,220
3,552
Amount due to related parties
122,152
-
-
Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees
462,080
548,917
77,313
Income tax payable
52,233
154,916
21,819
Other tax payable
721,597
784,617
110,511
Operating lease liabilities - current
44,590
37,758
5,318
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,301,160
1,723,245
242,714
Total current liabilities
2,731,765
3,274,673
461,227
Deferred tax liabilities
121,611
108,591
15,295
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
35,931
46,709
6,579
Other non-current liabilities
-
22,950
3,232
Total non-current liabilities
157,542
178,250
25,106
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,889,307
3,452,923
486,333
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
149,771
277,420
39,074
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares
1,377
1,371
193
Treasury stock
-
(608,117)
(85,651)
Additional paid-in capital
47,758,178
47,713,985
6,720,374
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,511,170
2,897,871
408,157
Accumulated deficit
(16,613,492)
(14,400,604)
(2,028,283)
TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY
33,657,233
35,604,506
5,014,790
Non-controlling interests
-
12,798
1,803
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
33,657,233
35,617,304
5,016,593
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY
36,696,311
39,347,647
5,542,000
1. The Group's long-term investments consist of RMB8,540 million long-term time deposits, RMB678 million wealth management products with maturities
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues (including value added taxes,
"VAT", of RMB998.5 million and
RMB1,197.4 million for the three months
ended December 31, 2022 and 2023,
RMB3,550.9 million and
RMB4,172.7 million for the year ended
December 31, 2022 and 2023,
respectively)
1,922,473
2,263,917
2,407,957
339,154
6,733,644
8,436,159
1,188,210
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (including VAT net of
refund of VAT of RMB675.4 million
and RMB864.7 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2022
and 2023, RMB2,539.3 million and
RMB3,121.0 million for the year
ended December 31, 2022 and
2023, respectively)(1)
(951,779)
(1,142,057)
(1,152,317)
(162,300)
(3,514,551)
(4,119,016)
(580,151)
Sales and marketing expenses(1)
(281,129)
(290,782)
(420,960)
(59,291)
(902,269)
(1,239,191)
(174,536)
General and administrative expenses(1)
(408,181)
(290,443)
(266,016)
(37,468)
(1,417,933)
(937,677)
(132,069)
Research and development expenses(1)
(250,207)
(237,716)
(255,344)
(35,964)
(914,151)
(946,635)
(133,331)
Provision for loans receivable
(53,900)
(62,948)
(67,627)
(9,525)
(194,272)
(234,599)
(33,043)
Total operating expenses
(1,945,196)
(2,023,946)
(2,162,264)
(304,548)
(6,943,176)
(7,477,118)
(1,053,130)
Other operating income
17,453
7,089
5,123
722
47,530
38,388
5,407
(Loss) income from operations
(5,270)
247,060
250,816
35,328
(162,002)
997,429
140,487
Other income (expense)
Interest income
202,324
297,249
313,037
44,090
483,658
1,141,861
160,828
Interest expenses
-
-
-
-
(175)
-
-
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
1,531
585
(2,909)
(410)
15,048
(2,149)
(303)
Investment income
1,212
22,605
25,832
3,638
5,411
55,621
7,834
Unrealized gain (loss) from fair value
changes of trading securities and
derivative assets
4,986
(12,124)
6,833
962
(63,390)
12,938
1,822
Other income, net
5,085
116,885
2,457
346
230,631
130,264
18,347
Share of loss in equity method investees
(73)
(236)
(825)
(116)
(1,246)
(2,067)
(291)
Total other income
215,065
424,964
344,425
48,510
669,937
1,336,468
188,237
Net income before income tax
209,795
672,024
595,241
83,838
507,935
2,333,897
328,724
Income tax expense
(14,110)
(53,601)
(6,991)
(985)
(96,035)
(106,804)
(15,043)
Net income
195,685
618,423
588,250
82,853
411,900
2,227,093
313,681
Less: net (loss) income attributable to
non-controlling interests
-
(675)
(591)
(83)
539
(1,252)
(176)
Less: measurement adjustment
attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interest
1,845
4,745
4,752
669
4,599
15,457
2,177
Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
193,840
614,353
584,089
82,267
406,762
2,212,888
311,680
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per ordinary
share
-Basic
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.00
0.02
0.10
0.01
-Diluted
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.00
0.02
0.10
0.01
Net income per ADS*
-Basic
0.18
0.58
0.56
0.08
0.38
2.10
0.30
-Diluted
0.18
0.58
0.56
0.08
0.38
2.09
0.29
Weighted average number
of ordinary shares used
in computing net
income per share
-Basic
21,246,855,688
21,025,267,682
20,949,011,129
20,949,011,129
21,517,856,981
21,111,924,886
21,111,924,886
-Diluted(2)
21,305,376,233
21,059,252,652
21,016,273,541
21,016,273,541
21,579,616,389
21,162,351,461
21,162,351,461
Weighted average number
of ADS used in
computing net
income per ADS
-Basic
1,062,342,784
1,051,263,384
1,047,450,556
1,047,450,556
1,075,892,849
1,055,596,244
1,055,596,244
-Diluted(2)
1,065,268,812
1,052,962,633
1,050,813,677
1,050,813,677
1,078,980,819
1,058,117,573
1,058,117,573
* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
(1) Share-based compensation expense in operating expenses are as follows:
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
1,812
2,796
2,593
365
6,406
8,576
1,208
Sales and marketing
expenses
12,163
15,217
16,014
2,256
39,771
55,503
7,817
General and administrative
expenses
201,514
81,249
89,255
12,571
809,194
297,469
41,898
Research and development
expenses
19,749
22,938
22,813
3,213
63,884
80,279
11,307
Total
235,238
122,200
130,675
18,405
919,255
441,827
62,230
(2) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net income per share/ADS are adjusted by
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Loss) income from
operations
(5,270)
247,060
250,816
35,328
(162,002)
997,429
140,487
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
235,238
122,200
130,675
18,405
919,255
441,827
62,230
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
14,121
13,021
13,021
1,834
56,484
52,084
7,336
Compensation cost
incurred in relation
to acquisitions
4,281
4,281
4,281
603
21,914
17,124
2,412
Settlement in principle
of U.S. securities
class action
-
71,900
-
-
-
71,900
10,127
Non-GAAP adjusted
operating income
248,370
458,462
398,793
56,170
835,651
1,580,364
222,592
Net income
195,685
618,423
588,250
82,853
411,900
2,227,093
313,681
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
235,238
122,200
130,675
18,405
919,255
441,827
62,230
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
14,121
13,021
13,021
1,834
56,484
52,084
7,336
Compensation cost
incurred in relation
to acquisitions
4,281
4,281
4,281
603
21,914
17,124
2,412
Settlement in principle
of U.S. securities
class action
-
71,900
-
-
-
71,900
10,127
Tax effects of
non-GAAP
adjustments
(3,530)
(3,255)
(3,255)
(459)
(14,120)
(13,021)
(1,834)
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income
445,795
826,570
732,972
103,236
1,395,433
2,797,007
393,952
FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable
to ordinary
shareholders
193,840
614,353
584,089
82,267
406,762
2,212,888
311,680
Add:
Share-based
compensation
expense
235,238
122,200
130,675
18,405
919,255
441,827
62,230
Amortization of
intangible assets
resulting from
business acquisitions
14,121
13,021
13,021
1,834
56,484
52,084
7,336
Compensation cost
incurred in relation
to acquisitions
4,281
4,281
4,281
603
21,914
17,124
2,412
Settlement in principle
of U.S. securities
class action
-
71,900
-
-
-
71,900
10,127
Tax effects of
non-GAAP
adjustments
(3,530)
(3,255)
(3,255)
(459)
(14,120)
(13,021)
(1,834)
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
443,950
822,500
728,811
102,650
1,390,295
2,782,802
391,951
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income per ordinary
share
-Basic
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.00
0.06
0.13
0.02
-Diluted
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.00
0.06
0.13
0.02
Non-GAAP adjusted net
income per ADS
-Basic
0.42
0.78
0.70
0.10
1.29
2.64
0.37
-Diluted
0.42
0.78
0.69
0.10
1.29
2.63
0.37
SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.