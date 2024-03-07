RushNet, Inc.: RushNet Partners with Royal Caridea LLC Through an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Revolutionize Sustainable Aquaculture

Technology Platform Has Been Granted Patents in Over 40 Countries Including -- United States, Canada and Europe

Patents Include United States Patent 11,206,817, 11,617354 and Canadian Patent 2973601

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") announced today that it has executed a strategic license agreement with Royal Caridea LLC, granting RushNet exclusive rights to its technology platform for the United States and Canadian markets. Royal Caridea LLC is completing a demonstration facility in Gila Bend, Arizona which sits on 72 acres, approximately 68 miles southwest of Phoenix, Arizona.

The Royal Caridea technology platform empowers individuals to cultivate and harvest aquaculture species such as shrimp from virtually anywhere in the world. Boasting characteristics of low production costs, easy installation, full integration, and modularity -growing shrimp close to its customers virtually on a daily basis, each production system can seamlessly scale from 300 thousand pounds per year to an impressive 2 million pounds per year. With a fully enclosed sealed design, it minimizes heat loss and facilities corrosion while maintaining robust biosecurity measures, the system adheres to stringent operating protocols, guaranteeing optimal performance and efficiency.

The following table depicts the description of the patent, the patent number and a link to the patents which are included in the license agreement.

Description Patent No. Google Link Multi-phasic Integrated Super-intensive Shrimp Production System 11,206,817 https://patents.google.com/patent/US11206817B2 Multi-phasic Integrated Super-intensive Modular System 11,617,354 https://patents.google.com/patent/US11617354B2 Multi-phasic Integrated Super-intensive Shrimp Production System CA 2973601 https://patents.google.com/patent/CA2973601A1

With a relentless dedication to environmental stewardship, Royal Caridea has invested substantial resources in research and development to create a proprietary technology that addresses the pressing challenges facing the aquaculture sector. Leveraging advanced engineering and scientific expertise, Royal Caridea proprietary technology promises to enhance productivity while minimizing environmental impact - it is sustainable!

Royal Caridea LLC, an Arizona-based limited liability company, was established in 2009 under the laws of the state of Delaware and Arizona. The company has successfully secured over $8,000,000 in funding from a discerning group of accredited investors from both the United States and Europe. The company's business strategy is substantiated by a $2.7M loan granted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2020, underscoring the credibility of its operations. Royal Caridea LLC believes it has developed the world's premier aquaculture technology production system.

Mr. Cunha, the recently appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RushNet commented, "RushNet's goal is to work closely with Royal Caridea to introduce this technology platform to the United States and Canadian markets. We believe that Royal Caridea's system will be disruptive to the North America aquaculture markets. The system has been designed to supply a fresh supply of shrimp to any local market almost anywhere in the world."

About RushNet

With over 25 years in the public sector, RushNet has continually evolved, embracing change and innovation at every turn. The company is completing its transition out of the lab business.

