Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Summary Results Table:

(in US$ millions, except share and per share data) Q4 2023 (1) Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Full year 2023 (1) Full year 2022 Revenue $4.8 $7.8 $15.9 $33.6 $60.6 Gross profit 0.6 6.7 12.0 24.1 42.9 Gross margin (%) 12.2 %

85.8 %

75.3 %

71.8 %

70.8 %

Operating profit (loss) (12.8) (7.8) (1.0) (30.0) (3.8) Net profit (loss) (17.3) (9.6) (5.0) (41.0) (9.0) Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS ($0.28) ($0.16) ($0.10) ($0.73) ($0.20) Non-IFRS diluted earnings (loss) per ADS * ($0.23) ($0.12) ($0.06) ($0.55) ($0.12) Weighted average number of diluted ADS (IFRS) 60,933,327 58,586,324 47,951,407 56,295,999 46,146,776 Weighted average number of diluted ADS (Non-IFRS) 60,933,327 58,586,324 47,951,407 56,295,999 46,146,776 (1) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F * See Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures disclosure on page 3. IFRS Net Profit (Loss) includes significant non-cash interest expense, debt amendment and change in value of embedded derivative that are excluded from Non-IFRS measures



"In the fourth quarter of 2023, our product revenue increased significantly on a sequential basis, indicating a positive trend of growth in this revenue stream that we expect to continue throughout 2024 from the ramp in the shipment of LTE-MNB-IoT Monarch 2 and Cat 1 Calliope 2," stated Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "We are extremely pleased with the launches of new projects into mass production by our customers and the improvement in backlog. Furthermore, we expect this momentum to continue into 2025 as new and existing design wins accelerate. Also, later in 2025, sales of our 5G Taurus chipset should begin to contribute. Our overall product design pipeline continues to grow and the design win portion now represents more than $400 million of potential three-year-life revenue."

Mr. Karam emphasized, "Concurrently, on the strategic front, the company's board of directors is actively engaging with multiple strategic partners to explore various alternatives. This includes leveraging our unique market position with 5G intellectual property."

Q1 2024 Outlook

The following statement is based on management's current assumptions and expectations. This statement is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Based on recent current customer demand and backlog, management is targeting revenues of over $7 million with greater than 60% gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, and for a trend of sequential growth for the remaining three quarters of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary:

Revenue: Revenue was $4.8 million, a decrease of 38.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 70.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Product revenue was $4.0 million, an increase of 427.4% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 20.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Service revenue was $0.8 million, reflecting the revenue recognition profile of our agreement with our major 5G licensing partner.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 12.2% compared to 85.8% in the third quarter of 2023 and compared to 75.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting lower licensing revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a provision for slow-moving inventory of $1.3 million, compared to $75,000 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Product gross margin excluding the impact of the provision would have been 38.8%.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $12.8 million compared to operating loss of $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and operating loss of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 operating loss reflected $0.8 million in general and administrative expenses from legal fees related to the Renesas tender offer, compared with $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and none in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss: Net loss was $17.3 million, or ($0.28) per diluted ADS, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million, or ($0.16) per diluted ADS, in the third quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $5.0 million, or ($0.10) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes a $0.1 million gain on the change in fair value of the convertible debt derivative compared to a gain of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and a gain of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS loss and diluted loss per ADS: Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation, the non-cash impact of the fair-value, the amendment and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $13.8 million, or ($0.23) per diluted ADS, compared to non-IFRS net loss of $6.8 million, or ($0.12) per diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2023, and a non-IFRS net profit of $2.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-IFRS net loss includes foreign exchange loss of $0.8 million, or ($0.01) per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to foreign exchange gain of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2023 and foreign exchange loss of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 totaled $5.7 million compared to $6.7 million at September 30, 2023. The year-end cash balance did not include $9 million in additional debt financing received from Renesas Electronics Corporation in early 2024.

Conference Call

Sequans plans to conduct a teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 today, March 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET /14:00 CET. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 888-886-7786 or +1 416-764-8658 if outside the U.S. When prompted, provide the event title or access code: 63655581. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at https://sequans.com/webcasts-and-presentations/. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until March 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET by dialing toll free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 63655581.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding Q1 2024 outlook our business strategy, expectation for increasing product revenue, strategic options, the ability to enter into new strategic agreements, expectations for Massive IoT sales, our ability to convert our pipeline to revenue, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We undertake no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. In addition to the risk factors contained in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses resulting from inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expense, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuations to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) our ability to meet performance milestones under strategic license agreements, (xi) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, (xii) the impact of the Ukraine-Russia and Israeli-Hamas conflicts on our independent contractors located in Ukraine and operations in Israel, (xiii) our ability to raise debt and equity financing, and (xiv) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary and are subject to change.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude the non-cash stock-based compensation and the non-cash impacts of convertible debt amendments, conversions and repayments, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt with embedded derivatives and other financings; deferred tax benefit or expense related to the convertible debt and other financings. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia 4G Cat 4/Cat 6 and planned high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com ; www.facebook.com/sequans ; www.twitter.com/sequans

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kimberly Rogers, +1 385.831-7337, krogers@sequans.com

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











Three months ended

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Dec 31,

2023 (1)



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2022























Revenue :









Product revenue $ 3,971 $ 753 $ 4,990



License and services revenue

802



7,033



10,921

Total revenue 4,773 7,786 15,911

Cost of revenue 4,190 1,105 3,935

Gross profit

583



6,681



11,976

Operating expenses :



Research and development 6,336 5,974 7,361



Sales and marketing 3,054 2,935 2,561



General and administrative 3,976 5,618 3,040









Total operating expenses

13,366



14,527



12,962

Operating profit (loss) (12,783 ) (7,846 ) (986 )

Financial income (expense):



Interest income (expense), net (3,175 ) (2,802 ) (2,543 )



Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative 134 439 1,011



Impact of debt amendment and reimbursement - 247 -



Foreign exchange gain (loss) (829 ) 513 (1,536 )

Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(16,653 )

(9,449 )

(4,054 )

Income tax expense

681



104



907

Profit (Loss) $ (17,334 ) $ (9,553 ) $ (4,961 )

Attributable to :



Shareholders of the parent (17,334 ) (9,553 ) (4,961 )



Minority interests - - -

Basic loss per ADS

($0.28 )

($0.16 )

($0.10 )

Diluted loss per ADS

($0.28 )

($0.16 )

($0.10 )

Weighted average number of ADS used for computing:

- Basic 60,933,327 58,586,324 47,951,407

- Diluted 60,933,327 58,586,324 47,951,407

(1) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Twelve months ended Dec 31, (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

2023 (1)



2022









Revenue :





Product revenue $ 8,060 $ 22,974

License and services revenue

25,556



37,577 Total revenue 33,616 60,551 Cost of revenue 9,476 17,671 Gross profit

24,140



42,880 Operating expenses :

Research and development 26,144 26,610

Sales and marketing 12,004 10,027

General and administrative 16,000 10,082





Total operating expenses

54,148



46,719 Operating profit (loss)

(30,008 )

(3,839 ) Financial income (expense):

Interest income (expense), net (11,288 ) (10,857 )

Change in fair value of convertible debt derivative 3,200 6,878

Impact of debt amendment and reimbursement 247 476

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (521 ) 1,082 Profit (Loss) before income taxes

(38,370 )

(6,260 ) Income tax expense

2,674



2,748 Profit (Loss) $ (41,044 ) $ (9,008 ) Attributable to :

Shareholders of the parent (41,044 ) (9,008 )

Minority interests

-



- Basic loss per ADS

($0.73 )

($0.20 ) Diluted loss per ADS

($0.73 )

($0.20 ) Weighted average number of ADS used for computing: - Basic 56,295,999 46,146,776 - Diluted 56,295,999 46,146,776 (1) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







At Dec 31,



At Dec 31, (in thousands of US$)

2023 (1)



2022 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment $ 6,815 $ 8,489

Intangible assets 64,300 48,705

Deposits and other receivables 801 783

Other non-current financial assets 360 337

Total non-current assets

72,276



58,314

Current assets

Inventories 6,335 9,387

Trade receivables 8,115 8,494

Contract assets 497 176

Prepaid expenses 1,422 1,399

Other receivables 4,839 5,799

Research tax credit receivable 9,983 4,515

Short-term deposits - 5,000

Cash and cash equivalents 5,705 5,671

Total current assets

36,896



40,441 Total assets $ 109,172 $ 98,755 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Issued capital, euro 0.01 nominal value, 246,262,004 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (193,426,478 shares at December 31, 2022) $ 2,878 $ 2,306

Share premium 14,568 2,418

Other capital reserves 70,431 62,870

Accumulated deficit (93,416 ) (65,099 )

Other components of equity (416 ) (391 )

Total equity

(5,955 )

2,104

Non-current liabilities

Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities 4,442 6,235

Convertible debt - 43,455

Convertible debt embedded derivative - 3,203

Lease liabilities 1,645 2,278

Trade payables - 1,788

Provisions 2,222 2,196

Deferred tax liabilities 264 258

Contract liabilities - 404

Total non-current liabilities

8,573



59,817

Current liabilities

Trade payables 16,281 9,342

Interest-bearing receivables financing 9,428 7,723

Lease liabilities 1,471 1,291

Convertible debt 52,278 -

Convertible debt embedded derivative 3 -

Unsecured related party loan 8,922 -

Government grant advances and loans 3,420 4,159

Contract liabilities 5,852 5,964

Other current liabilities and provisions 8,899 8,355

Total current liabilities

106,554



36,834 Total equity and liabilities $ 109,172 $ 98,755

(1) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW











Twelve months ended Dec 31, (in thousands of US$) 2023 (1) 2022 Operating activities











Profit (Loss) before income taxes $ (38,370 ) $ (6,260 )

Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities



Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 4,594 3,979



Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 7,348 8,033



Share-based payment expense 7,274 5,477



Increase in provisions (97 ) 207



Interest expense, net 11,288 10,857



Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (3,200 ) (6,878 )



Impact of debt reimbursement (247 ) (476 )



Foreign exchange loss (gain) 564 (391 )

Working capital adjustments



Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 78 6,660



Decrease (increase) in inventories 3,052 (2,954 )



Increase in research tax credit receivable (3,323 ) (1,556 )



Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities 7,252 (6,970 )



Decrease in contract liabilities (199 ) (6,171 )



Decrease in government grant advances (1,080 ) (2,456 )

Income tax paid (2,201 ) (2,964 ) Net cash flow used in operating activities

(7,267 )

(1,839 ) Investing activities

Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (5,385 ) (7,169 )

Capitalized development expenditures (24,187 ) (15,494 )

Sale (Purchase) of financial assets (41 ) 1,548

Decrease of short-term deposit 5,000 (5,000 )

Interest received 176 68 Net cash flow used in investments activities

(24,437 )

(26,047 ) Financing activities

Public and private equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid 25,450 30,111

Proceeds (Repayment of) from interest-bearing receivables financing 1,539 3,046

Proceeds from loans 9,000 -

Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing 545 -

Payment of lease liabilities (1,316 ) (1,205 )

Repayment of government loans (1,126 ) (958 )

Repayment of interest-bearing research project financing (939 ) (812 )

Interest paid (1,411 ) (1,467 ) Net cash flows from financing activities

31,742



28,715

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 38 829

Net foreign exchange difference (4 ) 7

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

5,671



4,835 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

5,705



5,671 (1) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Dec 31,

2023 (3)



Sept 30,

2023



Dec 31,

2022 Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (17,334 ) $ (9,553 ) $ (4,961 ) Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 1,958 1,757 1,810

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (134 ) (439 ) (1,011 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 1,707 1,709 1,404

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment - (247 ) - Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ (13,803 ) $ (6,773 ) $ (2,758 ) IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported ($0.28 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.10 ) Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.04

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative ($0.01 ) ($0.01 ) ($0.02 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $ 0.00 ($0.01 ) $ 0.00 Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS

($0.23 )

($0.12 )

($0.06 ) IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.28 ) ($0.16 ) ($0.10 ) Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.04

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative ($0.01 ) ($0.01 ) ($0.02 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment $ 0.00 ($0.01 ) $ 0.00 Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS

($0.23 )

($0.12 )

($0.06 )







(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:



Cost of product revenue $ 48 $ 24 $ 45



Research and development 600 481 601



Sales and marketing 439 393 286



General and administrative 871 859 878

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates

(3) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts)

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 (3) 2022 Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (41,044 ) $ (9,008 ) Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 7,274 5,477

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (3,200 ) (6,878 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 6,531 5,521

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (247 ) (476 ) Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ (30,686 ) $ (5,364 ) IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported ($0.73 ) ($0.20 ) Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.13 $ 0.12

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative ($0.06 ) ($0.15 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.12 $ 0.12

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment ($0.01 ) ($0.01 ) Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS

($0.55 )

($0.12 ) IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.73 ) ($0.20 ) Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.13 $ 0.12

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative ($0.06 ) ($0.15 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.12 $ 0.12

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment

($0.01 )

($0.01 ) Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS

($0.55 )

($0.12 )







(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:





Cost of product revenue $ 131 $ 159





Research and development 2,039 1,758





Sales and marketing 1,540 1,132



General and administrative 3,564 2,428

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates

(3) Preliminary evaluation of the convertible debt would need to be updated if the terms are amended prior to filing the Form 20-F

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200821

SOURCE: Sequans Communications