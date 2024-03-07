EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS joins BEL ESG Index, reinforcing commitment to sustainability

Publication on March 7, 2024

Non regulated information - Press release BEL ESG index

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS joins BEL ESG Index, reinforcing commitment to sustainability

Liège, Belgium, March 7th, 2024

EVS, globally recognized as a leading provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, proudly annonces its inclusion in the BEL ESG Index, a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

The BEL ESG Index serves as a benchmark for investors and stakeholders seeking companies that prioritize sustainability and responsible business practices.

The recognition, following an assessment combining economic performance with Environmental, Social and Governance consideration, is showcasing the commitment of EVS to fostering positive environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and upholding high governance standards. The company's inclusion in the BEL ESG Index reflects its continuous efforts to align business strategies with sustainable development goals and to contribute positively to the communities in which it operates.

EVS' Leadership Team expresses its gratitude for this acknowledgment, highlighting the collective efforts of team members, partners, and stakeholders who have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. EVS remains dedicated to further enhancing its ESG performance and pursuing initiatives that create long-term value for both shareholders and society.

Serge Van Herck, CEO, comments: "We are honored to be included in the BEL ESG Index, a recognition of our steadfast commitment to sustainability. This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards a more sustainable and responsible future."

Key focus area's of EVS' ESG initiatives include:

Customer Carbon Footprint (planet)

Company Carbon Footprint (planet)

Talent Management (people)

Diversity & Inclusion (people)

Customer Experience (communities)

Local Social Contribution (communities)

Cybersecurity (governance)

Sustainable Supply Chain (governance)

Business Ethics (governance)





As EVS joins the BEL ESG Index, it reaffirms its position as a responsible organization, striving for excellence not only in business performance but also in creating a positive impact on the world.