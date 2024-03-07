Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") announces that Matthew Manson has stepped down as a director of the Company to pursue other endeavours.



Blayne Johnson, Chairman of Calibre, stated: "On behalf of the board of directors of Calibre, I would like to thank Mr. Manson for navigating Marathon Gold Corporation ("Marathon") through its transaction with Calibre. As Calibre builds on the Marathon team's excellent work to date, we aim to deliver on Matt's vision to build a successful 200 koz/yr gold mine in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Matthew Manson stated: "The business combination with Calibre offered Marathon shareholders an exciting opportunity to participate in a high-growth, mid-tier gold producer. I am proud of the accomplishments of the Marathon team as they continue to work with Calibre to develop the Valentine gold mine into one of the largest gold producers in Atlantic Canada. I wish Calibre much success as it progresses the Valentine gold mine to production in H1/2025."

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

