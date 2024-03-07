Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2024 | 12:46
First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 March 2024. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061277977 (MONSO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062841086                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Monsenso, T-ret                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      3:1 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Monseso A/S will be allocated one (1)     
         subscription right per share held in the company on the record
         date. Three (3) subscription rights are needed to subscribe  
         for one (1) new share at the subscription price        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     11 March 2024 - 22 March 2024                 
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  326004                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   MONSO T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Monsenso A/S makes a rights issue of minimum DKK 962,963, corresponding to
9,629,630 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to DKK 1,685,477.40, corresponding to
16,854,774 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.27 per share of
DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 13 March 2024 - 26 March 2024, both days
inclusive. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.