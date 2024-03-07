First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 11 March 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061277977 (MONSO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062841086 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Monsenso, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 3:1 (DK) Shareholders in Monseso A/S will be allocated one (1) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. Three (3) subscription rights are needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 11 March 2024 - 22 March 2024 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 326004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monsenso A/S makes a rights issue of minimum DKK 962,963, corresponding to 9,629,630 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to DKK 1,685,477.40, corresponding to 16,854,774 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.27 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 13 March 2024 - 26 March 2024, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S