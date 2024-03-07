SAS AB: SAS Traffic figures - February 2024

1.7 million passengers traveled with SAS during February

1.7 million passengers traveled with SAS in February, an 8 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS' capacity increased by 17 percent and RPK increased by 21 percent, compared with February 2023. The flown load factor for February was 73 percent.

"We continue to see a growing number of passengers choosing to travel with SAS. In February, 1.7 million passengers traveled with us, up 8 percent from last year. We are also pleased to see very stable operational performance, especially for a winter month, with regularity at 99.2 percent. We look forward to continue strengthening our position in Scandinavia as we approach the summer season," says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Feb24 Change1 Nov23- Feb24 Change 1 ASK (Mill.) 3,022 16.9% 12,146 11.1% RPK (Mill.) 2,216 21.1% 8,769 15.2% Load factor 73.3% 2.5 pp 72.2% 2.6 pp No. of passengers (000) 1,676 7.8% 6,530 6.7%

1 Change compared to same period last year, pp = percentage points

Geographical development, schedule Feb24 vs. Feb23 Nov23-Feb24 vs. Nov22-Feb23 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental 34.6% 23.3% 20.8% 15.8% Europe/Intra-Scandinavia 23.0% 19.8% 18.4% 13.9% Domestic -1.2% -0.7% -0.5% -4.3%

Preliminary yield and PASK Feb24 Nominal change1 FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.00 -6.7% -5.1% PASK, SEK 0.73 -3.0% -1.3% Feb24 Punctuality (departure 15 min) 82.0% Regularity 99.2% Change in total CO 2 emissions 20.6% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -0.4%

























Definitions:

RPK - Revenue passenger kilometers

ASK - Available seat kilometers

Load factor - RPK/ASK

Yield - Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK - Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometers - SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers (incl non-revenue and EuroBonus tickets), rolling 12 months vs rolling 12 months previous year

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

