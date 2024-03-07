HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Net income $ 64,980 $ 278,435 Operating cash flow $ 77,786 $ 310,978 Free cash flow (1) $ 78,419 $ 313,431

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

2023 Highlights:

Generated record full year free cash flow of $313 million

Paid regular quarterly distributions of $0.75 per common unit and a special cash distribution of $2.43 per common unit to cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2022

Redeemed $178 million of preferred units at par with cash; $72 million of the original $250 million preferred units remain outstanding

Repurchased 1.46 million warrants with $56.1 million cash

Increased credit facility borrowing capacity from $130 million to $155 million

Early 2024 Highlights:

Repurchased 1.22 million warrants with $55.7 million of cash and 198,767 of common units; 0.32 million of the original 4 million warrants remain outstanding with a current settlement value of approximately $20 million

Increased credit facility borrowing capacity from $155 million to $200 million

Declared special cash distribution of $2.44 per common unit to cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2023

Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer said, "NRP generated a record $313 million of free cash flow in 2023 driven by increased distributions received from our soda ash business and ongoing strength in metallurgical coal prices. We have now been able to permanently redeem 71% of our preferred units at par and settle 92% of our warrants."

Mr. Nunez continued, "In 2015 we laid out a strategy to de-lever and de-risk the partnership in order to maximize long-term common unitholder value. I'm proud of the significant progress we have made and continue to make. We stand firm in our belief that the best approach to maximizing the intrinsic value of our business is to continue to aggressively pay off all permanent debt, redeem all preferred units, and settle all remaining warrants."

NRP's liquidity was $71.2 million at December 31, 2023, consisting of $12.0 million of cash and $59.2 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP also announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a special cash distribution of $2.44 per common unit to be paid on March 26, 2024 to unitholders of record on March 19, 2024. This special distribution is to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2023. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 increased $0.2 million and decreased $21.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 increased $1.8 million and decreased $2.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 increased $1.9 million and decreased $2.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The decrease in net income for the full year of 2023 was primarily due to lower metallurgical coal pricing, lower oil and gas royalty revenues, lower transportation and processing revenues, and lower carbon neutral initiative revenues as compared to the prior year. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the fourth quarter of 2023, and approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 50% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the full year of 2023.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices saw significant variability in 2023, and were off the record highs seen in 2022, but finished the year strong relative to historical norms. NRP believes limitations from ongoing labor shortages, access to capital, and inflationary pressures should provide continued price support for metallurgical and thermal coal in 2024, despite headwinds from lower steel demand and the long-term secular decline in thermal energy production.

NRP continues to explore and identify carbon neutral revenue sources across its large portfolio of surface, mineral, and timber assets, including the permanent sequestration of carbon dioxide underground and in standing forests, and the generation of electricity using geothermal, solar, and wind energy, as well as lithium production. While the timing and likelihood of additional cash flows being realized from these activities is uncertain, NRP believes its large ownership footprint throughout the United States provides additional opportunities to create value in this regard with minimal capital investment by NRP.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 decreased $1.0 million and increased $13.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The increase in net income for the full year of 2023 was primarily due to higher sales prices driven by strong demand domestically, partially offset by lower soda ash production and sales volumes. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 increased $4.6 million and $36.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods primarily due to increased distributions received from Sisecam Wyoming.

Strong sales prices at Sisecam Wyoming for the year ended December 31, 2023 more than offset input cost inflation, supply chain difficulties, and the influx of supply from China in the latter part of the year. However, NRP believes this increase in global soda ash production will result in an oversupplied market and a decline in soda ash prices in 2024.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 decreased $2.5 million and $18.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods primarily due to the loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized in 2022 related to the retirement of the 2025 Senior Notes. Full year 2023 results were also impacted by lower interest expense as a result of less debt outstanding for the full year of 2023. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 improved $2.5 million and $10.4 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 improved $2.6 million and $10.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These improvements were primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of less debt outstanding in 2023.

NRP continues to make great strides in de-levering and de-risking the partnership. In 2023, NRP redeemed $178 million of its Class A Preferred Units at par with cash, repurchased 1.46 million of its warrants with $56.1 million cash, and upsized its revolving credit facility borrowing capacity by $25 million to $155 million. In 2024, NRP repurchased 1.22 million warrants with $55.7 million of cash and 198,767 of common units and increased its revolving credit facility borrowing capacity an additional $45 million to $200 million.

Of the originally issued 250,000 Class A Preferred Units, 71,666 Class A Preferred Units remain outstanding. Of the originally issued 4 million warrants, 0.32 million warrants remain outstanding.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.5x at December 31, 2023.

In February 2023, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2023 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and a $2.15 million cash distribution on the preferred units. As previously mentioned, today NRP declared a special distribution of $2.44 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2023.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I5055640. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the Partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; future distributions on the Partnership's common and preferred units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash joint venture; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights $ 72,922 $ 75,218 $ 68,533 $ 278,733 $ 307,013 Transportation and processing services 3,476 5,695 4,579 14,923 21,072 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming 14,764 15,759 12,401 73,397 59,795 Gain on asset sales and disposals 2,001 383 854 2,956 1,082 Total revenues and other income $ 93,163 $ 97,055 $ 86,367 $ 370,009 $ 388,962 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses $ 8,864 $ 8,914 $ 8,358 $ 32,315 $ 34,903 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,020 5,954 4,594 18,489 22,519 General and administrative expenses 8,954 7,815 5,669 26,111 21,852 Asset impairments 424 3,583 63 556 4,457 Total operating expenses $ 24,262 $ 26,266 $ 18,684 $ 77,471 $ 83,731 Income from operations $ 68,901 $ 70,789 $ 67,683 $ 292,538 $ 305,231 Other expenses, net Interest expense, net $ (3,921 ) $ (3,638 ) $ (3,837 ) $ (14,103 ) $ (26,274 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,933 ) - - (10,465 ) Total other expenses, net $ (3,921 ) $ (7,571 ) $ (3,837 ) $ (14,103 ) $ (36,739 ) Net income $ 64,980 $ 63,218 $ 63,846 $ 278,435 $ 268,492 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders (2,151 ) (7,500 ) (2,936 ) (16,719 ) (30,000 ) Less: redemption of preferred units - - (17,083 ) (60,929 ) - Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner $ 62,829 $ 55,718 $ 43,827 $ 200,787 $ 238,492 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 61,572 $ 54,603 $ 42,951 $ 196,771 $ 233,722 Net income attributable to the general partner 1,257 1,115 876 4,016 4,770 Net income per common unit Basic $ 4.87 $ 4.37 $ 3.40 $ 15.59 $ 18.72 Diluted 4.31 3.13 2.91 13.08 13.39 Net income $ 64,980 $ 63,218 $ 63,846 $ 278,435 $ 268,492 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other (5,367 ) 16,685 2,200 (21,839 ) 15,506 Comprehensive income $ 59,613 $ 79,903 $ 66,046 $ 256,596 $ 283,998

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 64,980 $ 63,218 $ 63,846 $ 278,435 $ 268,492 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,020 5,954 4,594 18,489 22,519 Distributions from unconsolidated investment 15,338 10,780 23,010 81,478 44,835 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment (14,764 ) (15,759 ) (12,401 ) (73,397 ) (59,795 ) Gain on asset sales and disposals (2,001 ) (383 ) (854 ) (2,956 ) (1,082 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,933 - - 10,465 Asset impairments 424 3,583 63 556 4,457 Bad debt expense 1,431 421 1,621 2,244 1,062 Unit-based compensation expense 3,007 1,557 2,766 10,910 5,773 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 260 523 477 1,303 2,410 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,254 ) (8,553 ) (2,610 ) (164 ) (18,671 ) Accounts payable (258 ) (186 ) (381 ) (1,108 ) 37 Accrued liabilities 6,063 5,766 498 (225 ) 935 Accrued interest (641 ) (3,238 ) 599 (406 ) (224 ) Deferred revenue 1,480 1,670 (2,163 ) (3,483 ) (15,424 ) Other items, net 701 (398 ) (123 ) (698 ) 1,049 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,786 $ 68,888 $ 78,942 $ 310,978 $ 266,838 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 2,002 $ 384 $ 855 $ 2,963 $ 1,083 Return of long-term contract receivable 633 585 622 2,463 1,723 Capital expenditures - (59 ) - (10 ) (118 ) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 2,635 $ 910 $ 1,477 $ 5,416 $ 2,688 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings $ 33,800 $ 70,000 $ 50,000 $ 248,834 $ 70,000 Debt repayments (86,335 ) (141,731 ) (25,000 ) (262,396 ) (339,396 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (9,670 ) (9,571 ) (9,669 ) (69,908 ) (34,384 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders (2,150 ) (7,500 ) (4,437 ) (22,069 ) (30,258 ) Redemptions of preferred units - - (50,001 ) (178,334 ) - Redemption of preferred units paid-in-kind - - - - (19,321 ) Warrant settlements (22,481 ) - (33,608 ) (56,089 ) - Other items, net (7 ) (2,842 ) (23 ) (3,534 ) (12,596 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (86,843 ) $ (91,644 ) $ (72,738 ) $ (343,496 ) $ (365,955 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (6,422 ) $ (21,846 ) $ 7,681 $ (27,102 ) $ (96,429 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,411 60,937 10,730 39,091 135,520 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,989 $ 39,091 $ 18,411 $ 11,989 $ 39,091 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 4,372 $ 6,764 $ 3,050 $ 13,856 $ 25,265

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,989 $ 39,091 Accounts receivable, net 41,086 42,701 Other current assets, net 2,218 1,822 Total current assets $ 55,293 $ 83,614 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 394,483 412,312 Intangible assets, net 13,682 14,713 Equity in unconsolidated investment 276,549 306,470 Long-term contract receivable, net 26,321 28,946 Other long-term assets, net 7,540 7,068 Total assets $ 797,876 $ 877,131 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 885 $ 1,992 Accrued liabilities 12,987 11,916 Accrued interest 584 989 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,599 6,256 Current portion of long-term debt, net 30,785 39,076 Total current liabilities $ 49,840 $ 60,229 Deferred revenue 38,356 40,181 Long-term debt, net 124,273 129,205 Other non-current liabilities 7,172 5,472 Total liabilities $ 219,641 $ 235,087 Commitments and contingencies Class A Convertible Preferred Units (71,666 and 250,000 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,850 per unit at December 31, 2023 and 2022) $ 47,181 $ 164,587 Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (12,634,642 and 12,505,996 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) $ 503,076 $ 404,799 General partner's interest 8,005 5,977 Warrant holders' interest 23,095 47,964 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,122 ) 18,717 Total partners' capital $ 531,054 $ 477,457 Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 797,876 $ 877,131

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital Common Unitholders General Warrant Accumulated Other Comprehensive Total Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2021 12,351 203,062 1,787 47,964 3,211 256,024 Net income (1) - 263,122 5,370 - - 268,492 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (33,697 ) (687 ) - - (34,384 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (29,653 ) (605 ) - - (30,258 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 155 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - 1,965 - - - 1,965 Capital contribution - - 112 - - 112 Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 15,506 15,506 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 12,506 $ 404,799 $ 5,977 $ 47,964 $ 18,717 $ 477,457 Net income (2) - 272,866 5,569 - - 278,435 Redemptions of preferred units - (59,710 ) (1,219 ) - - (60,929 ) Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (68,510 ) (1,398 ) - - (69,908 ) Distributions to preferred unitholders - (21,628 ) (441 ) - - (22,069 ) Issuance of unit-based awards 129 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - 5,854 - - - 5,854 Capital contribution - - 142 - - 142 Warrant settlements - (30,595 ) (625 ) (24,869 ) - (56,089 ) Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (21,839 ) (21,839 ) Balance at December 31, 2023 12,635 $ 503,076 $ 8,005 $ 23,095 $ (3,122 ) $ 531,054

(1) Net income includes $30.0 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $29.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.6 million is allocated to the general partner.

(2) Net income includes $16.7 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $16.4 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.3 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and September 30, 2023:

Operating Segments (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Revenues $ 76,398 $ 14,764 $ - $ 91,162 Gain on asset sales and disposals 2,001 - - 2,001 Total revenues and other income $ 78,399 $ 14,764 $ - $ 93,163 Asset impairments $ 424 $ - $ - $ 424 Net income (loss) $ 63,127 $ 14,732 $ (12,879 ) $ 64,980 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 69,567 $ 15,306 $ (8,954 ) $ 75,919 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 70,147 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 77,786 Investing activities $ 2,635 $ - $ - $ 2,635 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (86,843 ) $ (86,843 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 72,782 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 80,421 Free cash flow (1) $ 70,780 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 78,419 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Revenues $ 80,913 $ 15,759 $ - $ 96,672 Gain on asset sales and disposals 383 - - 383 Total revenues and other income $ 81,296 $ 15,759 $ - $ 97,055 Asset impairments $ 3,583 $ - $ - $ 3,583 Net income (loss) $ 62,900 $ 15,704 $ (15,386 ) $ 63,218 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 72,437 $ 10,725 $ (7,815 ) $ 75,347 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 68,332 $ 10,738 $ (10,182 ) $ 68,888 Investing activities $ 969 $ - $ (59 ) $ 910 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (91,644 ) $ (91,644 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 69,301 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,798 Free cash flow (1) $ 68,917 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,414 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revenues $ 73,112 $ 12,401 $ - $ 85,513 Gain on asset sales and disposals 854 - - 854 Total revenues and other income $ 73,966 $ 12,401 $ - $ 86,367 Asset impairments $ 63 $ - $ - $ 63 Net income (loss) $ 61,009 $ 12,348 $ (9,511 ) $ 63,846 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 65,661 $ 22,957 $ (5,669 ) $ 82,949 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 60,938 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 78,942 Investing activities $ 1,477 $ - $ - $ 1,477 Financing activities $ - $ - $ (72,738 ) $ (72,738 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 62,415 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 80,419 Free cash flow (1) $ 61,560 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 79,564

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Operating Segments (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Revenues $ 293,656 $ 73,397 $ - $ 367,053 Gain on asset sales and disposals 2,956 - - $ 2,956 Total revenues and other income $ 296,612 $ 73,397 $ - $ 370,009 Asset impairments $ 556 $ - $ - $ 556 Net income (loss) $ 245,527 $ 73,140 $ (40,232 ) $ 278,435 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 264,554 $ 81,221 $ (26,111 ) $ 319,664 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 259,983 $ 81,207 $ (30,212 ) $ 310,978 Investing activities $ 5,426 $ - $ (10 ) $ 5,416 Financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (342,913 ) $ (343,496 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 265,409 $ 81,207 $ (30,222 ) $ 316,394 Free cash flow (1) $ 262,446 $ 81,207 $ (30,222 ) $ 313,431 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Revenues $ 328,085 $ 59,795 $ - $ 387,880 Gain on asset sales and disposals 1,082 - - 1,082 Total revenues and other income $ 329,167 $ 59,795 $ - $ 388,962 Asset impairments $ 4,457 $ - $ - $ 4,457 Net income (loss) $ 267,448 $ 59,635 $ (58,591 ) $ 268,492 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 294,424 $ 44,675 $ (21,852 ) $ 317,247 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 262,807 $ 44,672 $ (40,641 ) $ 266,838 Investing activities $ 2,806 $ - $ (118 ) $ 2,688 Financing activities $ (614 ) $ - $ (365,341 ) $ (365,955 ) Distributable cash flow (1) $ 265,613 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 269,526 Free cash flow (1) $ 264,530 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 268,443

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 92 436 284 1,145 1,696 Central 3,537 3,408 3,429 13,927 13,646 Southern 654 613 741 2,670 1,784 Total Appalachia 4,283 4,457 4,454 17,742 17,126 Illinois Basin 2,637 2,740 2,541 8,119 11,135 Northern Powder River Basin 1,259 1,516 1,364 4,589 4,288 Gulf Coast 801 61 479 1,477 385 Total coal sales volumes 8,980 8,774 8,838 31,927 32,934 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern $ 2.18 $ 6.63 $ 5.54 $ 7.15 $ 8.75 Central 9.12 9.33 8.20 8.95 10.47 Southern 14.04 11.99 11.88 12.81 13.50 Illinois Basin 3.57 3.11 3.98 3.61 2.50 Northern Powder River Basin 3.89 3.75 4.86 4.50 4.07 Gulf Coast 0.63 0.59 0.69 0.66 0.58 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 6.29 6.42 6.29 6.83 6.90 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern $ 201 $ 2,890 $ 1,573 $ 8,192 $ 14,836 Central 32,269 31,809 28,111 124,631 142,930 Southern 9,181 7,351 8,806 34,205 24,076 Total Appalachia 41,651 42,050 38,490 167,028 181,842 Illinois Basin 9,426 8,525 10,108 29,350 27,856 Northern Powder River Basin 4,898 5,686 6,627 20,666 17,437 Gulf Coast 508 36 330 969 223 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 56,483 56,297 55,555 218,013 227,358 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases 1 (116 ) (11 ) (2 ) (402 ) Total coal royalty revenues $ 56,484 $ 56,181 $ 55,544 $ 218,011 $ 226,956 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues $ 1,297 $ 2,312 $ 850 $ 3,322 $ 5,854 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 5,975 4,557 4,464 19,389 18,792 Carbon neutral initiative revenues 55 - 681 2,969 8,600 Wheelage revenues 2,653 2,888 2,385 12,191 13,961 Property tax revenues 1,509 1,351 1,770 6,219 5,878 Coal overriding royalty revenues 1,010 1,127 827 2,175 3,434 Lease amendment revenues 748 751 623 3,070 3,201 Aggregates royalty revenues 701 608 736 2,876 3,299 Oil and gas royalty revenues 2,261 5,271 324 7,387 16,161 Other revenues 229 172 329 1,124 877 Total other revenues $ 16,438 $ 19,037 $ 12,989 $ 60,722 $ 80,057 Royalty and other mineral rights $ 72,922 $ 75,218 $ 68,533 $ 278,733 $ 307,013 Transportation and processing services revenues 3,476 5,695 4,579 14,923 21,072 Gain on asset sales and disposals 2,001 383 854 2,956 1,082 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 78,399 $ 81,296 $ 73,966 $ 296,612 $ 329,167

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 63,127 $ 14,732 $ (12,879 ) $ 64,980 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (14,764 ) - (14,764 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 15,338 - 15,338 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,921 3,921 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,016 - 4 6,020 Add: asset impairments 424 - - 424 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,567 $ 15,306 $ (8,954 ) $ 75,919 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 62,900 $ 15,704 $ (15,386 ) $ 63,218 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (15,759 ) - (15,759 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,780 - 10,780 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,638 3,638 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 3,933 3,933 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,954 - - 5,954 Add: asset impairments 3,583 - - 3,583 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,437 $ 10,725 $ (7,815 ) $ 75,347 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 61,009 $ 12,348 $ (9,511 ) $ 63,846 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (12,401 ) - (12,401 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 23,010 - 23,010 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,837 3,837 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,589 - 5 4,594 Add: asset impairments 63 - - 63 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,661 $ 22,957 $ (5,669 ) $ 82,949

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 245,527 $ 73,140 $ (40,232 ) $ 278,435 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (73,397 ) - (73,397 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 81,478 - 81,478 Add: interest expense, net - - 14,103 14,103 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 18,471 - 18 18,489 Add: asset impairments 556 - - 556 Adjusted EBITDA $ 264,554 $ 81,221 $ (26,111 ) $ 319,664 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 267,448 $ 59,635 $ (58,591 ) $ 268,492 Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment - (59,795 ) - (59,795 ) Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 44,835 - 44,835 Add: interest expense, net - - 26,274 26,274 Add: loss on extinguishment of debt - - 10,465 10,465 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,519 - - 22,519 Add: asset impairments 4,457 - - 4,457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 294,424 $ 44,675 $ (21,852 ) $ 317,247

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 70,147 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 77,786 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 2,002 - - 2,002 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 633 - - 633 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 72,782 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 80,421 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (2,002 ) - - (2,002 ) Free cash flow $ 70,780 $ 15,306 $ (7,667 ) $ 78,419 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 2,635 $ - $ - $ 2,635 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (86,843 ) $ (86,843 ) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 68,332 $ 10,738 $ (10,182 ) $ 68,888 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 384 - - 384 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 585 - - 585 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (59 ) (59 ) Distributable cash flow $ 69,301 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,798 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (384 ) - - (384 ) Free cash flow $ 68,917 $ 10,738 $ (10,241 ) $ 69,414 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 969 $ - $ (59 ) $ 910 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (91,644 ) $ (91,644 ) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 60,938 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 78,942 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 855 - - 855 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 622 - - 622 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - - - Distributable cash flow $ 62,415 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 80,419 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (855 ) - - (855 ) Free cash flow $ 61,560 $ 22,958 $ (4,954 ) $ 79,564 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 1,477 $ - $ - $ 1,477 Net cash used in financing activities $ - $ - $ (72,738 ) $ (72,738 )

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 259,983 $ 81,207 $ (30,212 ) $ 310,978 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 2,963 - - 2,963 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 2,463 - - 2,463 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (10 ) (10 ) Distributable cash flow $ 265,409 $ 81,207 $ (30,222 ) $ 316,394 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (2,963 ) - - (2,963 ) Free cash flow $ 262,446 $ 81,207 $ (30,222 ) $ 313,431 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 5,426 $ - $ (10 ) $ 5,416 Net cash used in financing activities $ (583 ) $ - $ (342,913 ) $ (343,496 ) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 262,807 $ 44,672 $ (40,641 ) $ 266,838 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 1,083 - - 1,083 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 1,723 - - 1,723 Less: maintenance capital expenditures - - (118 ) (118 ) Distributable cash flow $ 265,613 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 269,526 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (1,083 ) - - (1,083 ) Free cash flow $ 264,530 $ 44,672 $ (40,759 ) $ 268,443 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 2,806 $ - $ (118 ) $ 2,688 Net cash used in financing activities $ (614 ) $ - $ (365,341 ) $ (365,955 )

Leverage Ratio (In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 319,664 Debt-at December 31, 2023 $ 155,525 Leverage Ratio 0.5x

(In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,247 Debt-at December 31, 2022 $ 169,087 Leverage Ratio 0.5x

Contacts

Tiffany Sammis

Investor Relations

713.751.7515

tsammis@nrplp.com