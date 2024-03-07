Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (CSE: QREE) (formerly, Metallica Metals Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of February 28, 2024, the Company has acquired (the "Acquisition") certain mineral claims in the Province of Quebec (the "Property"). The Acquisition was completed in accordance with a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated February 28, 2024 with an arm's length party (the "Seller"). The Property consists of 45 claims representing approximately 2,430 hectares north of Lake Manitou in a known REE area which is located approximately 130 km northeast of the city of Sept-Îles in Quebec.

As consideration for the Property, the Company issued the Seller an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per Common Share. All securities issued pursuant to the Acquisition are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Quebec Rare Earth Elements Inc.

Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (QREE) is a mining exploration and development company focused on Rare Earth Elements (REE), primarily in the favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. QREE is lead by a Quebec based team that has decades of mining experience across all stages of development, from grass roots discoveries, resource development, economic studies, financing, construction, production and on-going operations. Local community engagement is a core principle on which we seek to build a sustainable, high quality, high integrity business for the benefit of all stakeholders. QREE is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QREE".

