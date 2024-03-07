Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,512,622 shares (DKK 62,512,622) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 102,581 shares (DKK 102,581) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,615,203 shares (DKK 62,615,203) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 127.00 - 13,285 shares · DKK 138.60 - 42,961 shares · DKK 224.40 - 46,335 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66