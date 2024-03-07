Sailing the seas, Through the clouds: iSoftStone and Huawei Signed Memorandum of Understanding, Launching Cooperation in the Middle East and Central Asia

BEIJING, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4th, iSoftStone and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding launching cooperation in the Middle East and Central Asia in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. In the future, both parties will adhere to the principle of mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly enhancing the ecological development and partnership collaboration in the Middle East and Central Asia. Harnessing Huawei's strengths in cloud computing technology, services, and global network coverage, and combining them with iSoftStone's expertise in digital consulting, design, technology, and empowerment capabilities, as well as its advantages in products, services, and solutions for large enterprises and various industries, the two parties will establish dedicated sales teams. Collaboratively, they will formulate market strategies to achieve mutual expansion objectives.

Huawei Saudi Arabia CEO Yang Yang and iSoftStone Chairman and CEO Liu Tianwen engaged in cooperative negotiations. Also present at the discussion were Qi Xiao, President of Huawei's Middle East and Central Asia Cloud Business Department; Zou Siyi, Head of Huawei Saudi Enterprise Business Department; Dong Libin, Head of Huawei Cloud Marketing Department; Luo Shihua, Head of Huawei Cloud Consulting and Solution Sales Department in the Middle East and Central Asia; Xu Liangdong, Head of Huawei Cloud Ecology and Partner Development Department in the Middle East and Central Asia. From iSoftStone, attendees included Director Huang Ying, Senior Vice President Tang Fanghu, Vice President Yin Lu, and Zhang Hai, Overseas ICT Sales General Manager.

During the discussion, Huawei emphasized the business development in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia. The growth in sectors such as telecommunications, government enterprises, and Huawei Cloud has been rapid and promising. Huawei extended a warm welcome to capable partners like iSoftStone to join forces and explore international markets together, seizing the opportunity to expand collectively. There is significant potential for development in areas such as urban governance, digital parks, and cloud infrastructure. With a collaborative effort between Huawei and iSoftStone, we aim to tailor services and solutions to meet the specific business scenarios in the Middle East market.

During the meeting, Chairman Liu Tianwen of iSoftStone expressed the firm commitment to strategically investing in the Middle East market. He conveyed confidence in seamless collaboration with Huawei's representative office and envisioned a comprehensive synergy to deepen the advancement into international markets alongside Huawei. Chairman Liu introduced iSoftStone's capabilities in digital technology services and industry solutions. Emphasizing key areas such as iSoftStone consulting, cloud intelligence services, implementation services for enterprise software, and capabilities in digital technology research and development. He highlighted a series of matured solutions encompassing digital parks, data middle office, system integration, AI large models, smart vehicles, hardware servers, and more.

As a steadfast strategic partner of Huawei Cloud for many years, iSoftStone has been working hand in hand, leveraging domestic industry expertise and mature cases to replicate success in overseas markets. The focus is particularly on Southeast Asia and the Middle East, driving deep collaboration between Huawei Cloud and local enterprises. In 2023, iSoftStone established its international business headquarters in Singapore, laying the groundwork for the international business management and operational system. This initiative extends support to and covers the digital business expansion and delivery in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand, and Malaysia. iSoftStone views this signing as a pivotal opportunity to escalate its commitment, channeling increased investment towards fortifying its overseas technical service capabilities and solution expertise. iSoftStone aims to bolster its collaboration with Huawei Cloud across various facets, including brand value, technical support, channel expansion, and ecological cooperation, collectively propelling them towards a new frontier of international business cooperation.

In recent years, iSoftStone has strategically aligned itself with the evolving landscape of opportunities presented by digitization, intelligentization, sustainability, and internationalization, closely aligning with national and customer strategies, deepening its international footprint. Huawei Cloud is not only the domain where iSoftStone and Huawei engage in deep collaboration but also serves as the collaborative cornerstone for both parties to expand internationally. This is particularly evident in regions like the Middle East and Central Asia, which hold significant market potential. The joint overseas endeavors are poised to achieve mutual benefits, fostering a win-win scenario and collectively leveraging the digital prowess of China to drive global economic development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357059/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357060/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sailing-the-seas-through-the-clouds-isoftstone-and-huawei-signed-memorandum-of-understanding-launching-cooperation-in-the-middle-east-and-central-asia-302082937.html