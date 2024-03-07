MineHub launches Business Confirmation Module, a digital tool dedicated to streamlining the contract execution process.

Key features of the tool include streamlined negotiations, reduced errors and disputes, and improved internal compliance.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBD) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its Business Confirmations Module, an innovative tool designed to transform the way sellers and buyers engage in contract negotiations. This software module allows seamless sharing of structured contract terms, paving the way for efficient agreements through an audited approval workflow to ensure compliance. In an industry where producers and sellers traditionally handle the contract process manually, MineHub is introducing a software-based solution that will standardize and streamline the terms negotiation workflow, offering a more comprehensive suite of tools.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, expressed excitement about the new offering, stating, "At MineHub, we are dedicated to driving innovation in the mining industry. Our Business Confirmations Module empowers sellers and buyers by providing a centralized platform for sharing structured contract terms, ultimately reducing negotiation time and improving overall efficiency in the contracting process. I believe this technological advancement will not only enhance the efficiency of contract negotiations but will also contribute to the overall growth and compliance of the industry."

Key features of MineHub's new Business Confirmations Module include:

Streamlined Negotiations: Sellers can wrap up negotiations quickly and efficiently by simplifying the terms entry and communication process.

Reduced Errors and Disputes: Trade terms are presented in a standardized manner and approvals are securely uploaded to the system, eliminating the risk of lost approvals or different contract versions in email inboxes.

Improved Internal Compliance: The tool offers a scalable and collaborative solution for tracking approvals internally, addressing the administrative challenges faced by many customers who have previously invested significant time and resources in creating custom internal tools.

The Business Confirmations Module has already been rolled out to select customers and has undergone extensive testing on MineHub's network. It is now available for all MineHub customers and their respective customer bases.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (604) 628-5623

