Encavis AG has started installing 260 MW of solar capacity in Germany, with completion set for 2025. It is on track to become one of the country's largest PV plants. From pv magazine Germany Encavis, a Hamburg-based wind and solar project operator, has announced plans to build one of the largest PV plants in Germany through its Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM) subsidiary. The project will be located in the municipality of Bartow, in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. The plant will be built for Encavis Infrastructure Fund IV (EIF IV) on a site spanning of 205 hectares. Construction ...

