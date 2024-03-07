Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has delivered 128 Level 2 EV chargers to the Lark Group of Companies ("Lark") for its City Centre 4 development (the "Project"), a new premium office and retail building located in Surrey, BC, with installation due to be completed in Summer 2024.

Lark is an award-winning development and construction group with an extensive portfolio of office, mixed-use, residential, and recreational projects. In addition to founding the Health and Technology District, which City Centre 4 is located within, Lark has delivered a wide variety of healthcare, recreational and mixed-use facilities across British Columbia.

Under the Project, first announced in March 2023, Colwin Electrical Group, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, will manage the EV infrastructure requirements and installation of all 128 Level 2 charging stations at City Centre 4 in the second half of 2024. Locally owned and operated in Port Moody, BC, Colwin Electrical Group delivers a range of electrical services from system design, cost planning and commercial installation to thermal imaging diagnostics and responsive maintenance service.

"This project highlights the significant fulfillment progress on our growing backlog and ability to offer turnkey technology to commercial buildings focused on supporting sustainable transportation options," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "The City Centre 4 development is located near prominent retail, education, and hospitality facilities, making it a prime spot for Hypercharge charging stations that will be accessible to both the building's tenants and the public. With our revenues recognized on delivery, we expect the project to accelerate the near-term monetization of our backlog."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

