Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) ("EWS"), a company specializing in eco-friendly systems with proven patented technology for the breakdown of organic materials, today announced that Ramy Taraboulsi has joined its Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Taraboulsi is the founder, Chairman and CEO of VeritableSoft Innovations Inc. a SaaS software and consulting company and the parent company of Loyalty Options which, through proprietary software, manages all aspects of the administration and accounting of stock-based compensation and employee ownership plans for a wide range of companies. Prior to this he was Chairman and CEO at SyncBASE, CIO at the Insurance Bureau of Canada, VP - Internet Strategy and Development at Fidelity Investments, VP - Internet Technology at Merill Lynch and Chief Systems Architect at Mercer Human Resources Consulting. Ramy has also held and is currently holding various directorship positions. Ramy is a Professional Engineer who holds an M.Sc. in Computer Science, MBA and he is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Mr. Taraboulsi brings close ties to the investment community and a depth of governance experience.

Kelli Harrington, CEO of EWI said, "Mr. Taraboulsi's extensive business experience, successful record and practical experience in growing companies will bring enormous value to EWI as it commercializes its technology. We look forward to his participation in that process."

Mr. Taraboulsi replaces Manny Gerard on the Board who passed away.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while creating highly valuable commodity outputs for industry, including carbon black, oil, syngas and steel. Each unit is designed to be energy efficient, environmentally sound and economically positive. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis, which can be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

