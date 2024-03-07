Visit Carson City: The Carson City to Canada Quest, your Ticket to $5,000 and an Epic Journey

Thru-hikers, this is your moment! Submit your application for the chance to earn $5,000 for hiking a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail.

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Visit Carson City is looking to partner with two thru-hikers who are ready to take the adventure of a lifetime in summer 2025 on the Pacific Crest Trail. Applications are now open for the Carson City to Canada Quest, a 1,600-mile journey starting at the steps of the Nevada State Capitol Building and ending at the Northern Terminus monument at the U.S. and Canada border. The two chosen applicants will be awarded $5,000 each upon completing portions of the quest. What's more, they will have the opportunity to stake their claim on the newly-minted Capital to Tahoe Trail, taking it straight up to Canada via one of the most legendary thru-hikes in North America.

The impetus for the Carson City to Canada Quest? A brand new, 16-mile Capital to Tahoe Trail that gives adventure seekers access to the incredible trail system in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Eight years in the making-the trail is a gateway from Carson City, Nevada, to the Tahoe Rim Trail, connecting to the Pacific Crest Trail.

"Once we realized that someone could start hiking right here in Carson City and take the Capital to Tahoe Trail to some of the greatest hiking trails in the world, we knew this would be a terrific opportunity to not only showcase our access to the outdoors, but also to tap into something bigger," said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. "This is a chance for someone who has always wanted to thru-hike the PCT to experience the adventure of a lifetime-and partner with us to get paid while they are out there. We want people to follow their inner compass to Carson City, Nevada, and have the journey of a lifetime."

Side journeys along the PCT are often referred to as "quests," which speaks to the endurance and energy needed around the challenge itself. After all, 1,600 miles is quite the feat. The quest from Carson City to Canada is estimated to take two to three months. Thru-hikers looking for a reason to take on this section of the world-famous PCT-or those looking to take a side quest from the traditional path along the PCT, now have 5,000 more reasons to do so.

So why does 16 miles warrant a 1,600-mile journey? In a time when people are seeking experiential travel, the taste of new adventure and maybe even some renewed personal exploration, this is the opportunity for some to turn their thru-hiking dreams into reality. Apply for the Carson City to Canada Quest and Visit Carson City will help fund your trek along the Pacific Crest Trail. Complete terms and conditions are also available online.

Seize the trail, seize the opportunity - join the Carson City to Canada Quest and hike your way into history.

About Visit Carson City:

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities, and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City's website at visitcarsoncity.com.

About the Capital to Tahoe Trail

The Capital to Tahoe Trail provides the first non-motorized singletrack connection from Carson City, NV to the Tahoe Rim Trail and trails in the Lake Tahoe region. From the steps of the Capitol building in Carson City, a hiker is now able to quickly reach a singletrack trail that could take them on an incredible journey of 1,152 miles to Mexico or 1,606 miles to Canada.

The trail required partnerships from Carson City, Nevada Division of State Parks, USDA Forest Service and private property owners. Muscle Powered, the nonprofit organization responsible for the creation of the trail, will be formally recognized for this achievement on March 6, 2024 in Washington D.C.

Media Contact:

Nicole Shearer | KPS3

nicole.shearer@kps3.com | 530-448-6485

SOURCE: Visit Carson City

View the original press release on accesswire.com