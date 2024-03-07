Boom Supersonic Selects Applied Dynamics International for Digital Engineering Software

Applied Dynamics International (ADI) is proud to announce it has signed a teaming agreement to collaborate with Boom Supersonic

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Applied Dynamics International, Inc. (ADI) today announced it has signed a teaming agreement to collaborate with Boom Supersonic, the company building Overture, the world's fastest airliner optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).





Overture Supersonic Passenger Jet

The World's Fastest Airliner Optimized to Run on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel





"ADI is proud to be partnering with Boom Supersonic on its efforts to make the world dramatically more accessible through sustainable supersonic flight," said Scott James, ADI's President & CEO. "Overture will transform how we experience the world and connect with each other, and we are excited to play a role in its development."

Under the agreement, ADI will design a highly-automated digital engineering and test enterprise for Boom to leverage throughout Overture's design and development. Boom will also adopt ADI's ADEPT edge computing software that allows engineers to design and deploy a virtual, physical, and simulation model of Overture.

ADI's best-in-industry aircraft Digital Twin platform can be run on an engineer's laptop for interactive simulated flight test, or for high-volume automated batch testing. Key functions of the aircraft are assessed then later aircraft subsystem supplier simulations and software-in-the-loop models are integrated for virtual aircraft integration and verification testing.

"At Boom, we leverage advanced computational tools to bring more efficiency and precision to Overture's design and development," said Troy Follak, Boom's Chief Technology Officer. "ADI's simulation software is integral to enabling our engineers, suppliers, test pilots, and flight test crew to understand how Overture and its systems will perform well before the aircraft takes to the skies."

As aircraft subsystems are built by Boom's suppliers, real flight-worthy equipment gets connected to the virtual Overture aircraft for hardware-in-the-loop testing. ADI's simulation software will then allow engineers and test pilots to virtually fly Overture before conducting a physical flight test, thus reducing risk and development costs. ADI's ADEPT software is the only commercial Digital Twin platform that has been used to receive FAA flight credit for virtual flights - making the company an ideal partner in the development of the Overture program.

About ADI

ADI helps industry leaders drive innovation for their mission-critical industrial initiatives and offers innovative industrial edge computing solutions for Digital Engineering, Digital Twin, and Open Process Automation applications. ADI works with industry professionals and decision-makers involved in and responsible for digital strategy and Industry 4.0.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Overture's order book stands at 130 aircraft, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Aciturri, Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Honeywell, Latecoere, Leonardo, Safran Landing Systems, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-developed engine with world-class suppliers including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, and StandardAero. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com

Photos and video available at https://boomsupersonic.com/newsroom/media-assets

