Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology's US Laboratory has Acquired Distinguished CAP Accreditation

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, announced that the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to its US-based laboratory.

This achievement of CAP accreditation continues to strengthen Champions Oncology's reputation as a high-quality, state of the art laboratory providing the highest standards of excellence in histology and immunohistochemistry services. This accreditation further validates Champions' commitment to excellence in designing assays, delivering analysis, and managing data effectively for preclinical studies or clinical trials using various pathology techniques.

Champions Oncology also recently received ISO-9001:2015 accreditation and ATS certifications at its European Research Laboratories in Bresso, Italy. These prestigious accolades highlight the continued dedication to quality that Champions provides to global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology stated, "We are extremely proud of our talented clinical operations and scientific teams. With these achievements, we can continue to provide the highest level of scientific excellence to our customers, as well as continue to contribute to our partners' therapeutic studies towards improved patient outcomes."

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

