Swann Security Debuts the Award-Winning MaxRanger4K Solar Security Camera With the Longest, Strongest Wireless Range

Winner of TWICE, TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems Best of CES and Gear Brain Editor's Choice 2024 Awards

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, announces its latest product, MaxRanger4K - winner of several awards at the recent CES 2024 expo including the Best of CES from TWICE, TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems and Gear Brain Editor's Choice 2024 awards.





MaxRanger4K





The MaxRanger4K has the longest, strongest, signal range compared to regular wireless security cameras using 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and is the first of its kind, exemplifying Swann's vision to be the world leader in smart security solutions. This innovative camera uses 900MHz long-range wireless technology, which connects for up to 2,000 feet in the open air - 20x the coverage of most Wi-Fi cameras.

The cameras are pre-paired with the hub for setup in minutes and have built-in solar panels, meaning you never have to worry about recharging them. It's the perfect system to prevent crime with two-way audio and TrueDetect+ senses heat, motion, people and cars to reliably trigger mobile alerts, video recording, spotlights and sirens, with everything controllable in the Swann Security app. The cameras have best-in-class Sony STARVIS sensors to provide enhanced rich 4K color video, day and night. Mount the MaxRanger4K cameras anywhere, as they are designed for use all year round in any weather conditions.

MaxRanger4K is ideal for hard-to-reach positions like perimeter fences on large homes, farms, parking lots, warehouses, businesses, and more. Think of all the areas that have been inaccessible for Wi-Fi or unable to be secured at your perimeters in the past; they are now able to be protected by MaxRanger4K, giving you the best chance to prevent unwanted activity. The hub has 64GB local memory and cloud backup for free recording when you need it. There's also a battery for up to five hours of back-up power to the hub in the event of a power outage on site. The MaxRanger4K is available with two, three or four cameras and the hub. You can also purchase extra cameras to monitor up to eight cameras on the same hub.

"The MaxRanger4K showcases the innovation and trust that Swann Security is known for. Its expansive signal range puts it in a class all its own, allowing for detection of threats at the early stages. The dedicated 900MHz Wi-Fi means that even in short distances or crowded areas, the signal is stronger and the cameras won't struggle to maintain a reliable Wi-Fi connection. This is the security system of the future and Swann is proud to be the first to offer these capabilities to our customers now," said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann Security.

Swann Security also recently unveiled new company branding to match Swann's new era in security marked by changes in executive leadership, a new tag line "Security You Can Trust," and a focus on innovation and trust built by the brand's 40-year legacy.

For more information on the MaxRanger4K, visit swann.com.

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, since starting in Melbourne, Australia in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive, and best-value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, and Hong Kong and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro, and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people, and making every home and business a safe place. Follow Swann via social media to stay up to date: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

