SGS Expands Flammability Testing Services Across Aviation, Automotive and Maritime Sectors

SGS is pleased to announce the far-reaching expansion of its fire safety, resistance and flammability testing services at its laboratory in Farmingdale, New York, USA.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce the far-reaching expansion of fire safety, resistance and flammability testing services at its laboratory in Farmingdale, New York, USA.

SGS Flammability Testing

SGS Fire Safety - Apparatus used for flammability testing





As a leading provider of fire safety testing, SGS has gained approval from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for an expanded scope of testing solutions for the maritime industry whilst also extending services provided within the framework of its ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

Bobby Brown, Director of Operations and Business Development, SGS said: "This expansion is testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients. Our team of experts has worked diligently to incorporate the new tests, enhance existing methodologies, and leverage innovative technologies.

"The broader capability builds on our expertise and SGS's 2017 acquisition of Govmark Testing Services to ensure that our clients, particularly from the aviation, automotive and maritime sectors, receive the highest level of service. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested."

As a USCG Accepted Independent Laboratory in accordance with 46 CFR 159.010 and USCG Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 02-06, production testing, annual testing inspection and follow-up inspection services can now be undertaken in line with the following approval series:

Part 1: Non-combustibility

Part 2: Smoke 2.4.1 and toxicity (FTIR) 2.4.2

Part 5: Surface flammability

Part 7: Vertical flammability

Part 8: Upholstered furniture

Part 9: Bedding components

Part 10: Appendix 2 cone calorimetry

To demonstrate compliance with both USCG and International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, all flammability testing is conducted in accordance with the International Code for Application of Fire Test Procedures, 2010 FTP (Fire Test Procedures).

In addition, SGS now provides accredited testing for:

Aviation and automotive: Aerospace - power plant flame penetration - test methods BSS 7338 Airplane interiors - FAA Part 25 Chapter 12, AITM 2.0056, BSS 7387, FAA Part 25 Appendix F Part Vll

Building materials: Test methods ASTM E2768, CAN/ULC-S102 and CAN/ULC S102.2, NFPA 262

Furnishings, carpets and textiles: Drapery/decorative materials - test method BS 5867-2, ISO 15025, ISO 6941

Wire and cables: Product development - UL 1581 Section 1080 VW-1

Analytical new section on scope: Test methods ASTM D92, ISO 2592, ASTM D93, IP 34, ISO 2719, ISO 15267



The SGS laboratory is recognized by various US Code agencies, state authorities, international organizations and industry leaders, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Effective from January 2024, the expanded flammability testing capabilities will ensure SGS is best placed to support its domestic and international clients to meet national and international regulations and requirements demanded across a multitude of industry sectors.

Learn more: SGS's Fire Safety Services

Contact Information

Kate Seiler

Global Marketing Director, Connectivity & Products, SGS

cp.media@sgs.com

SOURCE: SGS SA

View the original press release on newswire.com.