American Clean Resources Group Inc: American Clean Resources Group Commits to Transfer Federal Tax Credits to Investors to Accelerate the Development of Its Renewable Energy Assets

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / American Clean Resources Group (OTC:ACRG), a leading environmentally sustainable development platform dedicated to reshaping the American Supply Chain, is strategically positioned to capitalize on its potential projects valued in the multi-billions that are under consideration for development. These projects meet the requirements of IRS-approved federal tax credits, aligning with recent Congressional Authorization in the renewable energy sector. This positions ACRG as a significant player in advancing renewable energy initiatives, presenting a lucrative opportunity for investors, company stockholders, and those anticipating forthcoming regulations regarding the transference of renewable energy tax credits.

A recent development highlighted in Barron's, a sister publication of The Wall Street Journal, shed light on Schneider Electric's desire to utilize the IRA's transferability clause to bolster investments in renewable power generation. Recognizing the vast opportunities presented by this legislative framework, ACRG is strategically positioning itself to leverage tax credit transfer agreements to drive its commitment to sustainable development while maximizing returns for investors

"The IRA's transferability clause represents a paradigm shift in renewable energy investments," comments Tawana Bain, CEO of ACRG. "With this newfound flexibility, we believe our ability to accelerate the development of renewable energy assets is greatly enhanced."

As articulated in Barron's, the transferability clause enables the transfer of eligible federal tax credits from renewable energy projects to investors, providing a viable alternative to traditional tax equity structures. This innovative approach not only streamlines the financing process but also opens opportunities for a broader pool of investors to participate in renewable energy ventures.

"We are committed to passing along a portion of our IRS-approved federal tax credits to investors and shareholders, ensuring that they can reap the benefits of our sustainable development efforts," adds Bain.

According to a Bloomberg tax law article, "The new IRA clean energy tax credits and deduction will be available for the next 10 years. While many of the incentives are already in effect, a few will take effect in 2024 or 2025." This article provides guidance on how companies can claim and qualify for these tax credits.

With projections indicating significant growth in the market for tax credit sales, ACRG is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, driving increased capital inflows into renewable power projects. By facilitating access to renewable energy tax credits, ACRG aims to foster the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, such as The Miller project located in Nevada - an endeavor poised to be a flagship initiative in the renewable energy landscape.

As the renewable energy sector continues to gain traction as a cornerstone of sustainable development, ACRG remains steadfast in its commitment to driving positive change while delivering value to investors. With the IRA's transferability clause paving the way for innovative financing structures, ACRG is poised to lead the charge in reshaping the future of renewable energy investment.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about American Clean Resources Group, Inc. and its management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in renewable energy, minerals and mining, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and American Clean Resources Group, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About ACRG American Clean Resources Group, Inc.

("ACRG"), an environmentally sustainable development platform, is at the forefront of renewable and environmental development in the United States, through comprehensive Resource Management and processing of precious minerals and metals in a carbon-neutral and environmentally safe manner. Dedicated to revolutionizing the new American Supply Chain by aiming to deliver goods with a net-zero environmental impact, ACRG is committed to advancing climate change reduction, strengthening the American Supply Chain, and aiming to lead one of the largest renewable energy projects in the U.S. ACRG leverages existing assets and pursues strategic acquisitions across air, water, and land domains to benefit both public and private properties within the United States.

