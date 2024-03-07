Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024
WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2024 | 13:42
24 Leser
cBrain A/S: cBrain partner to deliver first F2 based government solution in Ghana

Press Release no. 03/2024

cBrain partner to deliver first F2 based government solution in Ghana

Copenhagen, March 7, 2024

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) partner, Omni Strategies, has won a public tender in Ghana to deliver an F2 based solution for the National Communication Authority (NCA) in Accra.

Using the F2 Service Builder, the standard F2 platform will be configured to support facilities management within the NCA, encompassing the digitization of processes related to building and fleet management.

-

The government of Ghana has a strong focus on digitization, and for several years cBrain has collaborated with various entities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark to assist government authorities in reusing Danish best practices and solutions. Reusing Danish government experiences makes it possible to accelerate digital transformation in Ghana.

In January 2023, cBrain announced a partnership with Omni Strategies. This included the establishment of a joint venture company in Ghana.

cBrain is therefore very pleased to announce that Omni Strategies has won their first public tender to deliver an F2 based solution. This achievement aligns with cBrain's growth strategy, particularly the F2 for Partners initiative.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973


